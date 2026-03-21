Top 5 Bollywood Dance Songs 2026: Trending Party Songs Playlist You Can’t Miss
Bollywood has delivered some sizzling dance numbers with hot actresses setting the stage on fire. These songs are trending on Instagram reels and wedding playlists. If you’re looking for the best Bollywood dance tracks of the year, here are the ones you can NOT miss:
Ghafoor song
This track has catchy choreography and energetic beats, amking it a favorite for reels and dance challenges. Its music video features dynamic performance of Tamannaah Bhatia, adding vibrant visuals.
Kanimaa song
It is full of groovy beats and electrifying music. Pooja Hegde's steps have become a trend on social media. This song has gained over 40 million views now.
Nasha song
It is an item number that has quickly become a chartbuster, with catchy beats and Tamannaah's electrifying dance moves. It is a favorite among the audiences.
Uyi Amma song
This song has a vibrant track and expressive dance moves done by Rasha Thadani. Its catchy rhythm and energetic beats have made it a popular choice for dance covers and social media reels.
Sorry Bol song
It is a high-energy item song, popular for Urvashi Rautela's bold moves and foot-tapping beats. This song has gained a lot of attention, recreated by many fans and celebrities on social media platforms.