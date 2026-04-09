Top 5 South Indian Movies Releasing in Theatres in April 2026: Release Dates, Cast, Plot | Complete List of Must Watch Films
South Indian cinema is gearing up for a blockbuster April 2026 with a strong lineup of theatrical releases across Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam industries. From crime thrillers to sports dramas and period action spectacles, these upcoming films are set to dominate the big screen this month.
Pallichattambi: The Origin
Release Date: April 9, 2026
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Period Action Drama
Pallichattambi: The Origin brings a powerful historical narrative to life with Tovino Thomas in a commanding lead role. Set in a dramatic period backdrop, the film promises intense action, emotional depth, and visually rich storytelling that makes it one of the most awaited Malayalam releases of the month.
Dacoit
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Language: Telugu
Genre: Action Thriller
Dacoit is a high stakes Telugu action thriller featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The film explores themes of revenge, betrayal, and redemption, wrapped in a gripping narrative filled with suspense and stylized action sequences.
Kaalidas 2
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Language: Tamil
Genre: Crime Thriller
The sequel to the hit investigative thriller returns with Bharath reprising his role in a darker and more intense case. Kaalidas 2 raises the stakes with a fresh mystery, unexpected twists, and a tense crime solving narrative designed to keep audiences hooked till the end.
Peddi
Release Date: April 30, 2026
Language: Telugu
Genre: Sports Action Drama
Starring Ram Charan, Peddi combines sports, emotion, and action in a powerful underdog story. With its inspiring storyline and mass appeal, the film is expected to be one of the biggest Telugu theatrical releases of April 2026.
Kara
Release Date: April 30, 2026
Language: Tamil
Genre: Action Thriller
Kara wraps up the month with an adrenaline filled Tamil action thriller packed with suspense and high voltage drama. Known for its sharp screenplay and intense action scenes, the film is already generating strong buzz among fans.