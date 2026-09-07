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Uorfi Javed’s Wildest Looks: Hot Or Not? You Decide!

Uorfi Javed has turned unconventional fashion into her signature. From moving butterflies and sculptural gowns to outfits made from unexpected materials, she rarely steps out in something predictable.

Some looks have been hailed as wildly creative; others have divided the internet but almost all of them have managed to get people talking.

Published By: Published: September 7, 2026 22:07:32 IST
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Black Heart-Cutout Dress
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Uorfi Javed (Image: Instagram)

Black Heart-Cutout Dress

Uorfi turned up the heat in this strapless black dress featuring oversized heart-shaped cutouts edged with shimmering embellishments. Bold, risky and very on-brand.

Sheer Gold Fishnet Look
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Uorfi Javed (Image: Instagram)

Sheer Gold Fishnet Look

Uorfi went full red-carpet glam in this sheer gold fishnet outfit with a thigh-high slit. One of her sultrier looks without losing the experimental edge.

Shell Bikini Look
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Uorfi Javed (Image: Instagram)

Shell Bikini Look

Uorfi channelled beach glamour in a teal shell-style top paired with a sheer wrap, proving that even her vacation looks come with a dramatic twist.

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IIFA 2025 Black Couture Look
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Uorfi Javed (Image: Instagram)

IIFA 2025 Black Couture Look

Uorfi brought theatrical drama to the IIFA carpet in this black bodysuit with a giant sculptural headpiece and flowing train. Fashion or performance art?

Red Embellished Saree
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Uorfi Javed (Image: Instagram)

Red Embellished Saree

Traditional, but only by Uorfi standards. The red saree was paired with an intricate jewelled blouse and statement headgear for a bold fusion moment.

Crystal-Embellished Nude Gown
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Uorfi Javed (Image: Instagram)

Crystal-Embellished Nude Gown

One of Uorfi’s most glamorous looks, this crystal-covered sheer gown came with structured shoulders and a sleek silhouette — less quirky, more high-fashion.

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The Cane-Woven Dress
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Uorfi Javed (Image: Instagram)

The Cane-Woven Dress

Uorfi has previously turned woven cane into fashion, appearing in a strapless lattice-style outfit that looked more like an art object than conventional clothing.

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From her viral butterfly gown to broken glass, cane structures and giant floral creations, here are seven of Uorfi Javed’s wildest fashion looks. Hot or not? You decide.

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