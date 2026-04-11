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  • Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Story, Cast- Everything About Pawan Kalyan, Sreelela Blockbuster Telugu Movie

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Story, Cast- Everything About Pawan Kalyan, Sreelela Blockbuster Telugu Movie

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT: Pawan kalyan’s much-awaited film Ustaad Bhagat Singh has created a lot of buzz among dans, especially with its powerful title and mass appeal. Starring Sreeleela alongside the actor, the Telugu movie is expected to deliver high-energy action, drama, and strong performance. However, the Telugu movie failed to perform much on box office. The movie opened with slow numbers as it failed to deliver the expectations of fans. Here’s a deep dive into Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT release date, release platform, story, cast, and more. 

Published By: Published: April 11, 2026 15:43:25 IST
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release Date
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box OTT Release Date

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release Date

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set to make its OTT debut on April 16, 2026, giving fans another chance to enjoy the gripping action thriller at home.

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release Platform
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box OTT Release Date

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release Platform

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is scheduled to release on Netflix, where viewers can stream the Pawan Kalyan’s action-packed thriller in multiple language including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Story
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Storyline and Plot – Everything You Need to Know

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Story

Ustaad Bhagat Singh story follows a youth mentored by a teacher who turned as Chief Minister just to stand against injustice.

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Cast
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Cast

Ustaad Bhagat Singh cast members are Pawan Kalyan alongside Sreeleela, Skashi Viaya, Raashi Khanna, Pooja Hegde, and others.

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