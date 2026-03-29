‘Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros’ Trailer OUT: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot Alphonse Puthren’s Latest Malayalam Movie

Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros movie trailer

Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros Trailer

One of the most striking moments in the Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros trailer is a nod to the film Premam. The reference brings in a layer of meta humour, especially for audiences familiar with the iconic movie directed by Alphonse Puthren.

In a humorous scene, a prent or teacher remarks, "Every trouble happened after Premam,” an iconic line seemingly aimed at Puthren himself.