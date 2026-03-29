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  • ‘Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros’ Trailer OUT: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot Alphonse Puthren’s Latest Malayalam Movie

‘Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros’ Trailer OUT: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot Alphonse Puthren’s Latest Malayalam Movie

The much-awaited Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros has finally been released, creating a buzz among Malayalam cinema fans. Directed by Alphonse Puthren, the film promises a fresh, entertaining take on friendship, youth culture, and relatable everyday struggles. 

Published By: Published: March 29, 2026 12:05:41 IST
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Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros Trailer
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Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros movie trailer

Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros Trailer

One of the most striking moments in the Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros trailer is a nod to the film Premam. The reference brings in a layer of meta humour, especially for audiences familiar with the iconic movie directed by Alphonse Puthren.
In a humorous scene, a prent or teacher remarks, "Every trouble happened after Premam,” an iconic line seemingly aimed at Puthren himself.

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Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros Release Date
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Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros Release Date

Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros is an upcoming Malayalam coming-of-age comedy drama set to release on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros Cast
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Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros Cast

Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros cast members are Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayk. The cast also include Alphonse puthren, Aju Varghese, Vijay Babu, and Sudheesh.

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Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros Story
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Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros Story

Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros is a sequel to the 2024 sleeper hit Vaazha Biopic of a Billion Byos and continues the story of a group of friends navigating the social pressures of adulthood and family.

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