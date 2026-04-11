What To Watch This Weekend? New Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and More
What to Watch This Weekend: This week’s OTT lineup is bringing a mix of intense drama, action and binge-worthy storytelling. From fresh releases to global hits, there’s something exciting dropping across all major platforms. Whether you’re into dark thrillers or coming-of-age drama, this week’s releases have it all. Superheroes, psychological twists and emotional narratives are dominating the watchlist this week.
What To Watch This Weekend on OTT?
Here's a list of the top 5 latest shows and movies streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more.
Thrash on Netflix
A gritty drama exploring underground youth culture, rebellion, and identity, following a group navigating chaos, ambition, and survival in a fast-paced, emotionally charged urban world.
The Boys Season 5 on Prime Video
The explosive superhero satire returns with darker twists, intense action, and shocking revelations as the battle between corrupt supes and vigilantes reaches a dangerous new level.
Outcome on Apple TV+
A psychological drama centered on consequences and choices, where characters face unexpected turns that challenge morality, relationships, and the true cost of their decisions.
Euphoria on HBO
A visually striking teen drama diving into love, addiction, identity, and trauma, following high school students navigating intense emotions and complicated relationships in a raw, modern world.
Chiraiya on JioHotstar
A heartfelt Indian drama focusing on resilience and human connections, weaving together emotions, personal struggles, and hope through a deeply rooted and relatable narrative.
Disclaimer
The availability and release dates of these titles may vary by region and platform. Viewers are advised to check official OTT platforms for the latest updates.