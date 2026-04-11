What To Watch This Weekend? New Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and More

What to Watch This Weekend: This week’s OTT lineup is bringing a mix of intense drama, action and binge-worthy storytelling. From fresh releases to global hits, there’s something exciting dropping across all major platforms. Whether you’re into dark thrillers or coming-of-age drama, this week’s releases have it all. Superheroes, psychological twists and emotional narratives are dominating the watchlist this week.