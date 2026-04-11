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  • What To Watch This Weekend? New Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and More

What To Watch This Weekend? New Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and More

What to Watch This Weekend: This week’s OTT lineup is bringing a mix of intense drama, action and binge-worthy storytelling. From fresh releases to global hits, there’s something exciting dropping across all major platforms. Whether you’re into dark thrillers or coming-of-age drama, this week’s releases have it all. Superheroes, psychological twists and emotional narratives are dominating the watchlist this week.

Published By: Published: April 11, 2026 01:18:44 IST
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What To Watch This Weekend on OTT?
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What To Watch This Weekend? New Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and More

What To Watch This Weekend on OTT?

Here's a list of the top 5 latest shows and movies streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more.

You Might Be Interested In
Thrash on Netflix
2/7

Thrash on Netflix

A gritty drama exploring underground youth culture, rebellion, and identity, following a group navigating chaos, ambition, and survival in a fast-paced, emotionally charged urban world.

The Boys Season 5 on Prime Video
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The Boys Season 5 on Prime Video

The explosive superhero satire returns with darker twists, intense action, and shocking revelations as the battle between corrupt supes and vigilantes reaches a dangerous new level.

You Might Be Interested In
Outcome on Apple TV+
4/7

Outcome on Apple TV+

A psychological drama centered on consequences and choices, where characters face unexpected turns that challenge morality, relationships, and the true cost of their decisions.

Euphoria on HBO
5/7

Euphoria on HBO

A visually striking teen drama diving into love, addiction, identity, and trauma, following high school students navigating intense emotions and complicated relationships in a raw, modern world.

Chiraiya on JioHotstar
6/7

Chiraiya on JioHotstar

A heartfelt Indian drama focusing on resilience and human connections, weaving together emotions, personal struggles, and hope through a deeply rooted and relatable narrative.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The availability and release dates of these titles may vary by region and platform. Viewers are advised to check official OTT platforms for the latest updates.

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