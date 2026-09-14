When Reel Chemistry Looked Too Real: 6 Celebrity Pairs Who Became Romance Rumour Targets
Many jodis in Bollywood have had a way of being so realistic that they ended up leading to dating rumours in real life, simply because their on-screen chemistry was just too good to be a script! Read about six such famous jodis that were speculated to be dating in real life.
Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol
The great chemistry that these two share in movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge made them end up becoming the subject of dating rumours. The two celebrities have time and again clarified that their relationship has been purely a very good friendship and nothing else.
Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone
The great chemistry that these two shared in the film 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' led to them becoming real life partners shortly thereafter. Although they decided to part ways, they still stand out as one of the best reel relationships ever turned real.
Sidharth Malhotra And Alia Bhatt
Their debut together in Student of the Year triggered constant dating buzz, fuelled by their easy equation during promotions. Neither actor confirmed a relationship, and both have since moved on, but the rumour mill around them stayed active for a long stretch.
Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt
Following Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, fans were convinced the pair's chemistry hinted at something more. The speculation continued through their subsequent films together, though both have consistently maintained they share only a strong friendship.
Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif
Before they made headlines with their marriage, people had been speculating about their relationship ever since they first interacted in public. The gossip that started off as speculation ended up being one of the most talked-about and followed love stories in the industry.
Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan
The onscreen chemistry in Love Aaj Kal ended up with them being speculated about dating each other all because of the interview that Sara gave where she spoke about Kartik.