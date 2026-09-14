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When Reel Chemistry Looked Too Real: 6 Celebrity Pairs Who Became Romance Rumour Targets

When Reel Chemistry Looked Too Real: 6 Celebrity Pairs Who Became Romance Rumour Targets

Many jodis in Bollywood have had a way of being so realistic that they ended up leading to dating rumours in real life, simply because their on-screen chemistry was just too good to be a script! Read about six such famous jodis that were speculated to be dating in real life.

1/ 6 Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol The great chemistry that these two share in movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge made them end up becoming the subject of dating rumours. The two celebrities have time and again clarified that their relationship has been purely a very good friendship and nothing else.

2/ 6 Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone The great chemistry that these two shared in the film 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' led to them becoming real life partners shortly thereafter. Although they decided to part ways, they still stand out as one of the best reel relationships ever turned real.

4/ 6 Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt Following Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, fans were convinced the pair's chemistry hinted at something more. The speculation continued through their subsequent films together, though both have consistently maintained they share only a strong friendship.

6/ 6 Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan The onscreen chemistry in Love Aaj Kal ended up with them being speculated about dating each other all because of the interview that Sara gave where she spoke about Kartik.

Many jodis in Bollywood have had a way of being so realistic that they ended up leading to dating rumours in real life, simply because their on-screen chemistry was just too good to be a script! Read about six such famous jodis that were speculated to be dating in real life.