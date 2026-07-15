Who Are the Top 10 Most Followed Bollywood Celebrities on Instagram in 2026? — Here’s The List
In today’s digital age, an Instagram following is almost as valuable as box office success. Bollywood’s biggest stars have turned social media into a powerful tool to connect with fans, share personal moments and build global brands. From candid selfies and family photos to movie promotions and glamorous shoots, these celebrities dominate Instagram like no one else. Here’s a look at the 10 most-followed Bollywood celebrities on Instagram in 2026.
Shraddha Kapoor – 93.3 Million Followers
Shraddha Kapoor has officially become Bollywood's most-followed celebrity on Instagram in 2026. Her relatable personality, adorable posts with her pets and unfiltered interactions with fans have made her one of social media's biggest stars. The actress' down-to-earth image continues to strike a chord with millions.
Priyanka Chopra – 92.9 Million Followers
A true global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has built an audience that stretches far beyond India. From Hollywood projects and family moments with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie to her business ventures, her Instagram perfectly blends glamour and authenticity.
Alia Bhatt – 85.7 Million Followers
Alia Bhatt remains one of the most influential names in Indian entertainment. Whether it's updates about her films, snippets from motherhood or behind-the-scenes moments from her life, the actress has mastered the art of keeping fans engaged.
Katrina Kaif – 78.9 Million Followers
Katrina Kaif's Instagram reflects her elegant and minimalistic personality. From fitness inspiration and beauty tips to glimpses of her married life with Vicky Kaushal, the actress enjoys a loyal fan following across the globe.
Deepika Padukone – 78.3 Million Followers
Deepika Padukone's social media presence is a mix of professional achievements and personal milestones. The actress also uses her platform to speak about mental health and social issues, making her one of Bollywood's most admired personalities.
Salman Khan – 72 Million Followers
Salman Khan's massive fan army ensures every post goes viral within minutes. His account is packed with fitness videos, film promotions, family moments and candid glimpses into the superstar's life off-screen.
Jacqueline Fernandez – 68.4 Million Followers
Jacqueline Fernandez has carved out a strong digital presence with her vibrant and energetic content. Travel diaries, workout videos and glamorous photoshoots make her Instagram one of Bollywood's most engaging celebrity accounts.
Urvashi Rautela – 67.9 Million Followers
Urvashi Rautela has built an impressive social media empire through her glamorous posts and international appearances. The actress frequently trends online, and her luxurious lifestyle updates keep her millions of followers hooked.
Anushka Sharma – 67.8 Million Followers
Despite being selective about what she shares online, Anushka Sharma continues to command immense popularity. Posts featuring husband Virat Kohli, family moments and occasional work updates generate massive engagement.
Akshay Kumar – 65.4 Million Followers
Akshay Kumar rounds off the list with a huge Instagram following. Known for his disciplined lifestyle and fitness-driven content, the actor regularly shares motivational messages, patriotic posts and updates from his films.