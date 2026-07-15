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  • Who Are the Top 10 Most Followed Bollywood Celebrities on Instagram in 2026? — Here’s The List

Who Are the Top 10 Most Followed Bollywood Celebrities on Instagram in 2026? — Here’s The List

In today’s digital age, an Instagram following is almost as valuable as box office success. Bollywood’s biggest stars have turned social media into a powerful tool to connect with fans, share personal moments and build global brands. From candid selfies and family photos to movie promotions and glamorous shoots, these celebrities dominate Instagram like no one else. Here’s a look at the 10 most-followed Bollywood celebrities on Instagram in 2026.

Published By: Published: July 15, 2026 22:05:06 IST
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Shraddha Kapoor – 93.3 Million Followers
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Shraddha Kapoor, Image Credits- Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor – 93.3 Million Followers

Shraddha Kapoor has officially become Bollywood's most-followed celebrity on Instagram in 2026. Her relatable personality, adorable posts with her pets and unfiltered interactions with fans have made her one of social media's biggest stars. The actress' down-to-earth image continues to strike a chord with millions.

Priyanka Chopra – 92.9 Million Followers
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Priyanka Chopra, Image Credits- Instagram

Priyanka Chopra – 92.9 Million Followers

A true global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has built an audience that stretches far beyond India. From Hollywood projects and family moments with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie to her business ventures, her Instagram perfectly blends glamour and authenticity.

Alia Bhatt – 85.7 Million Followers
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Alia Bhatt, Image Credits- Instagram

Alia Bhatt – 85.7 Million Followers

Alia Bhatt remains one of the most influential names in Indian entertainment. Whether it's updates about her films, snippets from motherhood or behind-the-scenes moments from her life, the actress has mastered the art of keeping fans engaged.

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Katrina Kaif – 78.9 Million Followers
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Katrina Kaif, Image Credits- Instagram

Katrina Kaif – 78.9 Million Followers

Katrina Kaif's Instagram reflects her elegant and minimalistic personality. From fitness inspiration and beauty tips to glimpses of her married life with Vicky Kaushal, the actress enjoys a loyal fan following across the globe.

Deepika Padukone – 78.3 Million Followers
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Deepika Padukone, Image Credits- Instagram

Deepika Padukone – 78.3 Million Followers

Deepika Padukone's social media presence is a mix of professional achievements and personal milestones. The actress also uses her platform to speak about mental health and social issues, making her one of Bollywood's most admired personalities.

Salman Khan – 72 Million Followers
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Salman Khan, Image Credits-X

Salman Khan – 72 Million Followers

Salman Khan's massive fan army ensures every post goes viral within minutes. His account is packed with fitness videos, film promotions, family moments and candid glimpses into the superstar's life off-screen.

Jacqueline Fernandez – 68.4 Million Followers
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Jacqueline Fernandez (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Jacqueline Fernandez – 68.4 Million Followers

Jacqueline Fernandez has carved out a strong digital presence with her vibrant and energetic content. Travel diaries, workout videos and glamorous photoshoots make her Instagram one of Bollywood's most engaging celebrity accounts.

Urvashi Rautela – 67.9 Million Followers
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Urvashi Rautela Image Credit: Instagram/UrvashiRautela

Urvashi Rautela – 67.9 Million Followers

Urvashi Rautela has built an impressive social media empire through her glamorous posts and international appearances. The actress frequently trends online, and her luxurious lifestyle updates keep her millions of followers hooked.

Anushka Sharma – 67.8 Million Followers
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Anushka Sharma, Image Credits- Instagram

Anushka Sharma – 67.8 Million Followers

Despite being selective about what she shares online, Anushka Sharma continues to command immense popularity. Posts featuring husband Virat Kohli, family moments and occasional work updates generate massive engagement.

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Akshay Kumar – 65.4 Million Followers
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Akshay Kumar (PHOTO: IMDB)

Akshay Kumar – 65.4 Million Followers

Akshay Kumar rounds off the list with a huge Instagram following. Known for his disciplined lifestyle and fitness-driven content, the actor regularly shares motivational messages, patriotic posts and updates from his films.

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Shraddha Kapoor leads the list of the most-followed Bollywood celebrities on Instagram in 2026 with 93.3 million followers, followed closely by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt. Here's a look at the stars ruling social media this year.

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