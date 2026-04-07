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  • Who Is Priya Sachdev Kapur’s First Husband? Know About Vikram Chatwal, Their Grand Wedding, Divorce and Controversies

Who Is Priya Sachdev Kapur’s First Husband? Know About Vikram Chatwal, Their Grand Wedding, Divorce and Controversies

Know everything about Vikram Chatwal, Priya Sachdev Kapur’s first husband, including his business empire, Bollywood stint, grand wedding, divorce, controversies, and personal life.

Published By: Published: April 7, 2026 13:25:24 IST
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Who Is Priya Sachdev Kapur’s First Husband?
1/5
Who Is Priya Sachdev Kapur’s First Husband? Know About Vikram Chatwal, Their Grand Wedding, Divorce and Controversies

Who Is Priya Sachdev Kapur’s First Husband?

Vikram Chatwal is an American hotelier and former actor of Indian origin. Born on November 1, 1971, in Ethiopia, he later moved to Canada and then New York. He belongs to a prominent business family associated with luxury hotels and fine dining ventures.

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Priya Sachdev & Vikram Chatwal’s Grand Wedding
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Priya Sachdev & Vikram Chatwal’s Grand Wedding

Priya Sachdev Kapur married Vikram Chatwal on February 18, 2006. Their wedding was a lavish 10-day celebration attended by over 600 guests from 26 countries, including global celebrities and high-profile personalities.

Marriage, Daughter & Divorce
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Marriage, Daughter & Divorce

The couple welcomed a daughter, Safira Chatwal. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2011. Reports suggest that personal struggles, including substance abuse issues, contributed to their separation.

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Business Background & Family Empire
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Business Background & Family Empire

Vikram is the son of Sant Chatwal, a well-known hotelier. He took over the family business in 1999 and helped expand their hospitality empire. Their luxury hotel chain and fine dining ventures became globally recognized.

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Controversies & Legal Issues

Vikram Chatwal has been involved in multiple controversies. He faced arrests related to substance possession and other legal issues in the US. His personal life and family also faced scrutiny following legal troubles involving his father.

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