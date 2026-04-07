Who Is Priya Sachdev Kapur’s First Husband? Know About Vikram Chatwal, Their Grand Wedding, Divorce and Controversies

Know everything about Vikram Chatwal, Priya Sachdev Kapur’s first husband, including his business empire, Bollywood stint, grand wedding, divorce, controversies, and personal life.

1/ 5

Who Is Priya Sachdev Kapur’s First Husband? Know About Vikram Chatwal, Their Grand Wedding, Divorce and Controversies