  • EPF Update 2025: Is the Government Planning to Raise the PF Salary Limit to ₹30,000?

EPF Update 2025: Is the Government Planning to Raise the PF Salary Limit to ₹30,000?

No, the EPF salary limit will not be increased to ₹30,000 immediately. The current statutory wage ceiling remains ₹15,000 per month for mandatory EPF contributions, with no confirmed hike as of December 2025.

Current EPF Salary Limit
1/6

Current EPF Salary Limit

The EPF salary limit is ₹15,000, meaning mandatory contributions apply only for monthly wages up to this threshold currently.

Proposed EPF Salary Limit Increase
2/6

Proposed EPF Salary Limit Increase

Discussions are ongoing to raise the EPF wage ceiling from ₹15,000 to potentially ₹25,000-₹30,000, but no final decision has been made.

Government's Position on Limit Hike
3/6

Government's Position on Limit Hike

The government requires thorough consultations with unions and industry due to its impact on take-home pay and labour costs.

Trade Unions Demand Higher Limit
4/6

Trade Unions Demand Higher Limit

Trade unions advocate for increasing the limit to ₹30,000 to widen coverage amidst growing inflation and rising living costs.

Benefits of Increasing the Wage Cap
5/6

Benefits of Increasing the Wage Cap

Raising the limit would increase the PF corpus and retirement benefits for more employees, enhancing social security protection nationwide.

Challenges and Impact on Employers
6/6

Challenges and Impact on Employers

Higher wage limit hikes employer contribution costs, potentially affecting hiring decisions and employee take-home salaries in the short term.

