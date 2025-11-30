EPFO 3.0 Update: ATM & UPI PF Withdrawals, New Rules, Benefits and Current Status

EPFO 3.0: Instant PF Withdrawal via ATM/UPI Live?

EPFO 3.0, which received the nod from the Central Board of Trustees on October 13, 2025, gives the promise of lapsing of instant PF withdrawals through ATMs and UPI, auto-claim settlements in 95% of the cases, and OTP-based digital corrections, but the ATM/UPI feature is still delayed and has not been made live in November 2025.