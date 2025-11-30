LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car madhya pradesh benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car madhya pradesh benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car madhya pradesh benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car madhya pradesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car madhya pradesh benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car madhya pradesh benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car madhya pradesh benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car madhya pradesh
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • EPFO 3.0 Update: ATM & UPI PF Withdrawals, New Rules, Benefits and Current Status

EPFO 3.0 Update: ATM & UPI PF Withdrawals, New Rules, Benefits and Current Status

EPFO 3.0 promises instant PF withdrawals via ATM and UPI, faster claims, and new rules, but the ATM/UPI feature isn’t live yet.

By: Last Updated: November 30, 2025 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
EPFO 3.0: Instant PF Withdrawal via ATM/UPI Live?
1/6

EPFO 3.0: Instant PF Withdrawal via ATM/UPI Live?

EPFO 3.0, which received the nod from the Central Board of Trustees on October 13, 2025, gives the promise of lapsing of instant PF withdrawals through ATMs and UPI, auto-claim settlements in 95% of the cases, and OTP-based digital corrections, but the ATM/UPI feature is still delayed and has not been made live in November 2025.

Current Status & Launch Timeline
2/6

Current Status & Launch Timeline

No ATM cards or UPI withdrawals have been officially rolled out yet; EPFO’s portal is silent on phased implementation and shows no announcements. Earlier projections looked at June 2025 or early 2026, along with NPCI integration for smooth access.

How It Will Work (Once Live)
3/6

How It Will Work (Once Live)

Members will be provided EPFO-linked ATM cards for emergency withdrawals of up to 50% of their balance, which will be verified via PIN/OTP/biometrics. For UPI: Deposit into the EPFO portal/app, opt for UPI payment, input ID for immediate transfer (up to ₹1 lakh possible). Streamlined regulations limit 25% retention, allowing more marriage/education advances.

Key Benefits
4/6

Key Benefits

Speed, as it claims, is processing in minutes vs. 7-20 days.​Convenience as UPI to check balances, auto-transfers on job change.​ Security as it has Multi-factor authentication minimises mistakes.

New Rules Overview
5/6

New Rules Overview

Increased limits (up to 100% at retirement), direct bank contributions for 3-day processing; stay tuned to epfindia.gov.in for the latest news.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Information is based on publicly available updates as of November 2025. EPFO features, rules, and timelines may change; users should verify details on the official EPFO website before making decisions.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS