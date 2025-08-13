Epic Bollywood Box Office Clashes: When Films Went Head-to-Head

The history of Bollywood is replete with box office clashes that have gone on to become legends whose outcome was determined by the striking ability, narrative and timing of the actors.

Gadar 2 crushing OMG 2 in 2023 or Bajirao Mastani defeating Dilwale in 2015 are some of the many examples of the audience changing needs.

There are some battles that are won by the power of charisma and mass appeal such as Om Shanti Om vs Saawariya (2007) and Raees vs Kaabil (2017).

Others such as KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) signified the emergence of pan-Indian films at the expense of the Bollywood giants.

The reminiscent Gadar vs Lagaan match-up in 2001 shall be considered as a reference.

All are now waiting on which War 2 or Coolie will take the box office cake.