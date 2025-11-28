LIVE TV
  • Epic Trips Under Affordable Budget: 10 Must-See International Destinations That Fit Perfectly Under Rs 1 Lakh

Epic Trips Under Affordable Budget: 10 Must-See International Destinations That Fit Perfectly Under Rs 1 Lakh

Traveling to foreign lands from India with a budget of ₹1 lakh is no longer a dream that can only be attained through extraordinary planning and selecting the finest destinations. The Southeast Asian and South Asian neighbors have the best international dream trip experiences in terms of culture, nature, and cost since they are beautiful, fascinating, and very cheap daily living expenses.

Thailand
1/10

Thailand

Known as the "Land of Smiles," it offers a mix of vibrant cities like Bangkok and stunning tropical beaches like Phuket. Enjoy affordable street food, buzzing nightlife, and beautiful temples, often with a visa-on-arrival facility.

Vietnam
2/10

Vietnam

This Southeast Asian gem boasts rich history, from the bustling streets of Hanoi to the ethereal limestone karsts of Ha Long Bay. It is incredibly budget-friendly for accommodation, transport, and its famous, flavorful cuisine.

Sri Lanka
3/10

Sri Lanka

An island nation close to India, it is famous for its diverse landscapes, from ancient temples and lush hill stations to pristine beaches. Experience rich culture, wildlife safaris, and train journeys at a very low cost.

Nepal
4/10

Nepal

Located in the Himalayas, it is the perfect destination for adventure lovers, offering world-class trekking and majestic mountain views. Enjoy a visa-free entry, friendly culture, and extremely cheap food and accommodation.

Malaysia
5/10

Malaysia

A cultural melting pot, it features the modern cityscape of Kuala Lumpur, the colonial charm of Penang, and beautiful tropical islands like Langkawi. It provides excellent shopping and diverse cuisine at reasonable prices.

Indonesia
6/10

Indonesia

Bali is a tropical paradise, renowned for its spiritual culture, stunning rice terraces, and beautiful beaches. While accommodation can vary, budget guesthouses and cheap local food make a trip under ₹1 lakh very achievable.

Bhutan
7/10

Bhutan

This tranquil Himalayan kingdom is known for its stunning monasteries, conservation efforts, and focus on Gross National Happiness. Indian nationals enjoy visa-free entry, though the government-mandated Sustainable Development Fee should be factored in.

Cambodia
8/10

Cambodia

Home to the magnificent Angkor Wat temple complex, it's a paradise for history buffs and budget backpackers. Enjoy very low daily costs for food and accommodation while exploring ancient ruins and vibrant local markets.

Singapore
9/10

Singapore

A compact, ultra-modern city-state famous for its iconic skyline, world-class attractions like Sentosa, and efficient public transport. Though slightly pricier for lodging, its smaller size and excellent budget flight options can keep the overall cost below your limit.

Maldives
10/10

Maldives

Primarily known for luxury resorts, it can be visited affordably by staying in local guesthouses on inhabited islands like Maafushi. Experience world-class snorkelling, pristine white-sand beaches, and stunning sunsets on a budget.

