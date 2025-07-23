  • Home>
7 Essential Tips to Help You Start Running the Right Way

Starting a running routine can be challenging, but with the right habits, it’s achievable. These are a few simple tips that will help you run efficiently, stay injury-free, and build endurance.

By: Last Updated: July 23, 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
1/8

Walk and Run

Begin with just going through the motions of walking and running, thus increasing endurance step-wise. Less strain on the body will help prevent fatigue or injuries at an early stage.

2/8

Put on the Running Shoes

Purchase supportive running shoes that fairly fit your feet. Good shoes mean fewer injuries to your body, support your joints, and ensure comfort when jogging for short spells or for longer distances.

3/8

Warming and Getting Ready to Run

Dynamic stretching or light cardio can be done before running. Warm-up allows warm blood flow, etc., muscles loosen, and prepares the body to perform efficiently and safely.

4/8

Watch Your Posture and Form During Runs

Keep it straight. Shoulders and arms relaxed, moving freely. This way, it promotes good breathing and protects against injuries; in other words, you will run more easily and enjoy doing so.

5/8

Water Properly

Water should be drunk before and after a run; for a long run that leads to sweating, water should be drunk during it. Hydration keeps your body cool and supports muscle function. Thus, it prevents fatigue, cramps, or dizziness.

6/8

Don’t Skip Time for the Cool Down

Walk and stretch after completing your run. This kind of cooling brings down an elevated heart rate gradually while also relieving muscles and lessening soreness or stiffness after the workout.

7/8

Be Consistent Rather than Fast

Aim to be steady rather than fast. Moderate, consistent runs will develop endurance, enhance performance, and serve as a shield against getting burnt out or obtaining injuries from overuse during the initial phase.

8/8

Disclaimer

This information is intended for general purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor before beginning a new fitness routine.

