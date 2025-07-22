Ethnic with a Twist: 5 Jewellery Trends to Rock This Teej
Teej is an occasion of tradition, devotion, and heavenly femininity — and what more perfect way to reflect it than with jewellery that reflects its lively spirit? Jewellery is vital for including to the sophistication and appeal of this sacred occasion as women throughout the nation dress in their festive finest. From conventional Kundan chokers to vibrant the Meenakari bangles and pearl-draped jhumkas, today’s designs effectively combine tradition and fashion. The correct accessories can really make your outfit stand out, whether or not you’re moving to folk music, attending a prayer, or just taking in the festive atmosphere. This Teej, embrace these five classic and stylish pieces of jewellery that not only honour our rich culture but also suit the fashion sense of the contemporary woman.
Royal Kundan Velvet Bangle Set
A delicate blend of lotus-shaped Kundan motifs, accented with green and magenta enamel and finished with clusters of mini pearl beads. Perfect for a graceful and festive look during Teej or other ethnic celebrations.
Nizami Pearl Meenakari Jhumkas
Crafted with royal blue Meenakari detailing, surrounded by mini pearl beads and finished with hammered gold jhumkas, this pair reflects vintage Mughal charm—ideal for Teej or festive traditional attire.
Lotus Bloom Kundan Pearl Set
A regal combination of deep green velvet, intricate teardrop Kundan work, and classic pearl detailing, this bangle set exudes heritage charm and is perfect for traditional celebrations like Teej, Karwa Chauth, or weddings.
Rang Mahal Jhumka Kada Set
A bold and festive piece adorned with multicolour Meenakari patterns, pearl embellishments, and jhumka danglers. This chunky kada set is perfect for making a statement on Teej or any celebratory occasion steeped in culture and color.
Gulnaar Pastel Kundan Set
Featuring multiple strands of blush pink crystals and a bold floral Kundan pendant, this set adds modern grace to classic Indian aesthetics. Ideal for Teej mornings or evening poojas, it's light, festive, and Gen-Z approved!