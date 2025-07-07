LIVE TV
  • Europe Gripped by Intense Heatwave in Summer 2025

Europe Gripped by Intense Heatwave in Summer 2025

From June to July 2025, Europe faced an extreme heatwave with temperatures soaring above 46 °C. Several countries, including Spain, France, Portugal, Italy, and Greece, saw severe health risks, wildfires, power disruptions, and school closures.

By: Sundram Kumar Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Europe Gripped by Intense Heatwave in Summer 2025 - Gallery Image
1/5

Extreme Heat Dome Engulfs Europe

Copernicus Sentinel-3 image showing atmospheric pressure trapping heat across Europe in mid-June 2025.

Europe Gripped by Intense Heatwave in Summer 2025 - Gallery Image
2/5

US Heat Alerts as Reference Pattern

CBS News graphic showing similar heatwave patterns affecting the USA, used as a comparison to Europe’s current conditions.

Europe Gripped by Intense Heatwave in Summer 2025 - Gallery Image
3/5

High Wildfire Risk Zones in Europe

A wildfire risk map highlighting vulnerable zones in Spain, France, and Italy due to extreme heat and dry conditions.

Europe Gripped by Intense Heatwave in Summer 2025 - Gallery Image
4/5

Record-Breaking Temperatures in Eastern US

Visualization of record heat across the US east coast, showing a similar heat dome effect as seen in Europe.

Europe Gripped by Intense Heatwave in Summer 2025 - Gallery Image
5/5

Fires Rage Across Mediterranean

Wildfires burn dangerously close to populated areas in southern Greece and coastal Turkey during the peak of the heatwave.

Europe Gripped by Intense Heatwave in Summer 2025 - Gallery Image

