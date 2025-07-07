Europe Gripped by Intense Heatwave in Summer 2025
From June to July 2025, Europe faced an extreme heatwave with temperatures soaring above 46 °C. Several countries, including Spain, France, Portugal, Italy, and Greece, saw severe health risks, wildfires, power disruptions, and school closures.
Extreme Heat Dome Engulfs Europe
Copernicus Sentinel-3 image showing atmospheric pressure trapping heat across Europe in mid-June 2025.
US Heat Alerts as Reference Pattern
CBS News graphic showing similar heatwave patterns affecting the USA, used as a comparison to Europe’s current conditions.
High Wildfire Risk Zones in Europe
A wildfire risk map highlighting vulnerable zones in Spain, France, and Italy due to extreme heat and dry conditions.
Record-Breaking Temperatures in Eastern US
Visualization of record heat across the US east coast, showing a similar heat dome effect as seen in Europe.
Fires Rage Across Mediterranean
Wildfires burn dangerously close to populated areas in southern Greece and coastal Turkey during the peak of the heatwave.