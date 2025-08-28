LIVE TV
  • 7 Everyday Habits That Are Ruining Your Skin Without You Knowing

7 Everyday Habits That Are Ruining Your Skin Without You Knowing

Skincare is not just about expensive creams, it starts with your daily habits. Many common routines you follow may be silently ruining your skin. You should always know what to avoid in your lifestyle choices to prevent dullness, breakouts or early aging. Here are the 7 everyday habits that might be secretly damaging your skin.

August 28, 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Over Washing your Face
1/8

Over Washing your Face

Washing your face too often strips natural oils from your skin. It can lead to increased oil production and dryness on your skin.

Touching Your Face Constantly
2/8

Touching Your Face Constantly

When you touch your face with hands repeatedly, it transfers bacteria and dirt from hands to face and increases the risk of skin irritation and acne.

Skipping Sunscreen
3/8

Skipping Sunscreen

UV rays damage your skin barrier and cause fine lines and premature aging. It increases risk of skin cancer and sunburns.

Using dirty pillowcases and towels
4/8

Using dirty pillowcases and towels

Fabrics absorb oil and dirt quickly. Sleeping on a dirty pillowcase or reusing dirty towels spreads bacteria to the skin.

Unhealthy Eating Habits
5/8

Unhealthy Eating Habits

Junk food and excess sugar can trigger acne. Lack of vitamins lead to a dull and flaky skin. Dehydration is also harmful to the skin.

Not getting enough sleep
6/8

Not getting enough sleep

Not sleeping enough can cause dark circles and puffy eyes. Lack of rest slows down skin's natural healing.

Not removing makeup before bed
7/8

Not removing makeup before bed

Sleeping with makeup causes breakouts and clogs pores. It prevents the skin from repairing itself overnight.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

