LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Strange Habits That Surprisingly Turn On People

7 Strange Habits That Surprisingly Turn On People

Attraction doesn’t follow any rules, it can come from some quirky stuff too. What seems odd or embarrassing to you might be a turn-on for someone else! Curious to know about your hidden talent? Here is a list of some basic habits that you might be doing unintentionally making people go crazy around you:

By: Last Updated: August 22, 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Strange Habits That Surprisingly Turn On People - Photo Gallery
1/7

Biting lips

It is a subtle habit that instantly looks sensual. It shows excitement or nervousness, which some may find attractive. It can make conversations more flirty without words.

7 Strange Habits That Surprisingly Turn On People - Photo Gallery
2/7

Nervous reactions

Playing with hair, tapping fingers or even adjusting clothes signal shyness, which some dominant people love to see. It creates a mix of curiosity and innocence.

7 Strange Habits That Surprisingly Turn On People - Photo Gallery
3/7

Biting pens or straws

It looks innocent yet playful. It draws attention to lips, often triggering subconscious attraction.

7 Strange Habits That Surprisingly Turn On People - Photo Gallery
4/7

Over use of hand gestures

Talking with hands can look passionate and show confidence in your body language. It adds personality, which attracts many people.

7 Strange Habits That Surprisingly Turn On People - Photo Gallery
5/7

Playful and clumsy

Being a little awkward or doing weird things can seem cute. It turns your vulnerability into attractiveness.

7 Strange Habits That Surprisingly Turn On People - Photo Gallery
6/7

Messy hair flips

Tossing hair out of the face adds a carefree vibe and is often seen as effortlessly sexy. It looks unintentionally confident.

7 Strange Habits That Surprisingly Turn On People - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

7 Strange Habits That Surprisingly Turn On People - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Strange Habits That Surprisingly Turn On People - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Strange Habits That Surprisingly Turn On People - Photo Gallery
7 Strange Habits That Surprisingly Turn On People - Photo Gallery
7 Strange Habits That Surprisingly Turn On People - Photo Gallery
7 Strange Habits That Surprisingly Turn On People - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?