6 Everyday Kitchen Items That Can Double As Effective Natural Fertilisers For Plants
Transform common kitchen scraps into powerful natural fertilizers for your plants. Items such as banana peels, eggshells, used coffee grounds, vegetable cooking water, tea leaves, and wood ash provide essential nutrients like potassium, calcium, and nitrogen. These sustainable options enrich soil, promote healthy plant growth, and help reduce household waste, making your gardening both eco-friendly and cost-effective.
Banana Peels
Banana peels are a good source of potassium and phosphorus for healthy growth, and if you were to chop and bury some banana peels or make banana “tea” from them, you have an organic source of nutrients that would again support healthy blooming and flowering plants.
Eggshells
Eggshells have calcium that supports construction of resilient cell walls and prevents blossom-end rot. You can use crushed egg shells or work eggshell "water" into the soil to help boost your tomatoes or leafy greens.
Used Coffee Grounds
Used coffee grounds are nitrogen-rich and they help structure the soil. You can sprinkle some dried grounds around the plants you are growing, or you can brew a weak version of coffee and use that as a "tea" on acid-loving plants like roses or tomatoes for vigorous vegetative growth.
Vegetable Cooking Water
Cooled vegetable cooking water that you haven't salted, is a prune version of water containing trace minerals leached off of vegetables in cooking water. Pour on your garden bed or containers to provide additional nutrient value, while decreasing kitchen waste.
Tea Leaves
Used tea leaves will provide resources for your soil filled with nitrogen and tannins, which are beneficial for your plants and allowing growth while balancing ph. Spread caffeine free used tea leaves on the soil or work them into the soil; do not use used tea leaves if they are mixed with milk or sugar.
Wood Ash
Wood ash is a source of potassium and calcium. It is a good material for amending soils to balance acidity and enhance flowering. Wood ash adds potassium, therefore apply it to most vegetables with caution and do not apply to acid-loving plants (e.g., blueberries).
Disclaimer
This content is intended for informational and eco-friendly gardening purposes only. Results may vary depending on plant type, local soil, and individual application methods. Always apply new natural fertilizers in moderation and observe your plants’ response. If unsure about any item’s suitability for specific plants, consult a local gardening expert or horticulturist. Avoid using kitchen waste from salted, oily, or processed foods, and never apply to edible crops without confirming safety.