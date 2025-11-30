Evicted From Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur’s Starry TV Journey
Ashnoor Kaur, an acclaimed actress of Indian cinema, made her debut as a kid artist in the year 2009. She became popular for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, and recently got notice for her calm but short presence on Bigg Boss 19.
Early Career Debut
She began her acting career at the age of five in 2009 with the series Jhansi Ki Rani. Her start as a child artist laid the foundation for her popular roles in Indian television.
Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha
She is known for portraying the young Navika "Nanhi" Vyas Bhatnagar in this popular television series. This role was a significant early breakthrough, earning her an Indian Telly Award nomination.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
She gained widespread recognition for playing the role of the young Naira Singhania. This performance made her a household name during her time on the long-running show.
Patiala Babes
Her major breakthrough as a lead was playing Mini Babita/Khurana, an ambitious daughter navigating complex family dynamics. Her mature and relatable portrayal in the show earned her an Indian Telly Award for Next Generation Star.
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant
She participated as a contestant on the reality show in 2025 and was known for her composed demeanor and strategic gameplay. She was often considered one of the top female personalities of the season.
Bigg Boss 19 Eviction
Ashnoor was evicted from the show just one week before the finale for an act of physical violence. Host Salman Khan announced her expulsion after she hit fellow contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during the "Ticket to Finale" task.