LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Exotic Fruits You Should At Least Try Once In A Lifetime

7 Exotic Fruits You Should At Least Try Once In A Lifetime

Exotic fruits bring unique flavors and nutrients to your diet while introducing you to new cultures. Mangosteen, packed with antioxidants, while rambutan strengthens immunity. Dragon fruit aids digestion with its fiber rich content, and durian is full of healthy fats. Starfruit offers low calorie nutrition, while jackfruit serves as a versatile, plant based meat alternatives. Lastly, passion fruit provides a burst of energy and vitamin C. Let’s dive into these fruits that’s a must try at least once in a lifetime. 

By: Last Updated: September 14, 2025 | 10:46 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Mangosteen
1/7

Mangosteen

Often called the "Queen of fruits", mangosteen has a sweet yet tangy flavor. It is rich in antioxidants and supports immunity and skin health.

Rambutan
2/7

Rambutan

This hairy, tropical fruit resembles lychee and has a juicy, mildly sweet taste. Rambutan helps boost energy levels and strengthens the immune system.

Dragon Fruit
3/7

Dragon Fruit

With its striking pink skin and speckled interior, dragon fruit has a mildly sweet flavor. It is rich in fiber and aids digestion.

Durian
4/7

Durian

Known as the "King of fruits", durian has a creamy texture and strong aroma. It is packed with healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals.

Starfruit
5/7

Starfruit

It is shaped like a star when sliced, starfruit has a mildly tangy flavor. It is low in calories and great for improving digestion and immunity.

Jackfruit
6/7

Jackfruit

Famous for its versatility, jackfruit has a unique, sweet taste. It is a great plant based meat substitute and is rich in vitamin and fiber.

Passion Fruit
7/7

Passion Fruit

Small but powerful, passion fruit has a sweet-tart flavor and is loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants, perfect for boosting energy.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS