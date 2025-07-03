Exploring the silent world animals: From jellyfish to Sea urchins
Some creatures in the animal kingdom communicator interact with their environment without producing audible sounds. They rely on other methods such as body language, visual signals, vibrations, and chemical cues to convey messages, find mates, or warmth of danger. This silent mode of communication helps them to avoid predators and adapt to their unique habitats.
Jellyfish
Jellyfish soft bodied Marine animals known for their umbrella shaped bills and trailing tentacles. They drift with ocean currents and use stinging cells to capture prey.
Snails
Snails are slow-moving mollusks with a coiler shell protecting their soft bodies. They use a muscular foot to glide and feed mainly on plants and decaying matter.
Butterflies
Butterflies are colorful and set with delicate wings covered in scales. They undergo complete metamorphosis from caterpillar to adult.
Crabs
Crabs are crustaceans with a hard exoskeleton and ten legs, including princers used for defense and feeding. Crabs are known for their sideways walk and complex behaviors.
Sharks
Sharks are cartilaginous fish known as efficient predators with keen senses and powerful jaws. Sharks have existed for hundreds of millions of years.
Goldfish
Goldfish water fish commonly kept as pets due to their bright colors and easy care. They can live many years with proper conditions and grow larger than often expected.
Sea Urchins
They are spiny marine animals moving slowly on the ocean floor using tube feet. The spines protect them from predators.
