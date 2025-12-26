LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Facial Oils 101: Dr. Rashmi Shetty Explains

Facial Oils 101: Dr. Rashmi Shetty Explains

Dr. Rashmi Shetty explains how and when to use facial oils for healthy, glowing skin. Perfect for morning and evening routines to boost nourishment.

Published By: Published: December 26, 2025 10:37:59 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Dawn & Dusk: Perfect Timing
1/7
Credit: freepik

Dawn & Dusk: Perfect Timing

Dawn (morning) and dusk (evening) are ideal for facial oils. These windows allow better absorption and maximize skincare benefits before your day or night routine.

You Might Be Interested In
Morning Magic: Apply After Washing
2/7
Credit: freepik

Morning Magic: Apply After Washing

After washing your face, wait 1–2 hours before applying day cream. Use oils gently to prep your skin and lock in hydration for the day.

Evening Glow: Prep Before Night Cream
3/7
Credit: freepik

Evening Glow: Prep Before Night Cream

Post-cleansing at night is ideal for oils. Apply before night cream to nourish your skin, relax muscles, and help repair while you sleep.

You Might Be Interested In
Warm & Work: Oil in Hands
4/7
Credit: freepik

Warm & Work: Oil in Hands

Take a few drops of oil in your palms, rub them together to warm it up, and prepare for a gentle, even application on your face.

Upward Strokes for Radiance
5/7
Credit: freepik

Upward Strokes for Radiance

Massage oils using gentle upward strokes. This technique improves circulation, promotes absorption, and helps maintain skin firmness while boosting overall radiance.

Under-Eye TLC: Reduce Puffiness
6/7
Credit: freepik

Under-Eye TLC: Reduce Puffiness

Apply oils carefully under the eyes using gentle strokes. This supports lymphatic drainage, reduces puffiness, and protects delicate capillaries in the area.

You Might Be Interested In
Love Your Skin: Enjoy the Oils
7/7
Credit: freepik

Love Your Skin: Enjoy the Oils

Follow these tips consistently to enjoy nourished, glowing skin. Make facial oils a relaxing ritual in your morning and evening skincare routines.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS