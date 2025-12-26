Facial Oils 101: Dr. Rashmi Shetty Explains
Dr. Rashmi Shetty explains how and when to use facial oils for healthy, glowing skin. Perfect for morning and evening routines to boost nourishment.
Dawn & Dusk: Perfect Timing
Dawn (morning) and dusk (evening) are ideal for facial oils. These windows allow better absorption and maximize skincare benefits before your day or night routine.
Morning Magic: Apply After Washing
After washing your face, wait 1–2 hours before applying day cream. Use oils gently to prep your skin and lock in hydration for the day.
Evening Glow: Prep Before Night Cream
Post-cleansing at night is ideal for oils. Apply before night cream to nourish your skin, relax muscles, and help repair while you sleep.
Warm & Work: Oil in Hands
Take a few drops of oil in your palms, rub them together to warm it up, and prepare for a gentle, even application on your face.
Upward Strokes for Radiance
Massage oils using gentle upward strokes. This technique improves circulation, promotes absorption, and helps maintain skin firmness while boosting overall radiance.
Under-Eye TLC: Reduce Puffiness
Apply oils carefully under the eyes using gentle strokes. This supports lymphatic drainage, reduces puffiness, and protects delicate capillaries in the area.
Love Your Skin: Enjoy the Oils
Follow these tips consistently to enjoy nourished, glowing skin. Make facial oils a relaxing ritual in your morning and evening skincare routines.