Fact Check: Simpsons’ Prediction of Donald Trump’s Death In August 2025
The Simpsons are renowned for making predictions and nitizens often claim it to be true. This time, a Simpsons video is creating a buzz on the internet. A video is going viral on social media, which claims that The Simpsons predicted the death of a US President in August 2025. What’s this chilling video? What does it claim? Let’s do a quick fact check and dive into the truth.
The Simpsons Prediction
An Instagram account recently shared a video that created chills on the internet. The video shows a character in The Simpsons show who looks very similar to US President Donald Trump. The character features golden hair, orange skin, and a fierce temper, which are similar to US Trump. The voice in the video says something really shocking, it claims that the President will die in August 2025 because of a serious chest-related illness. The video even begins with a creepy line: “The President is expected to die in August 2025 after a severe chest illness.”
When did the Episode Air?
The clip is claimed to be from a Simpsons episode that aired over 15 years ago but was later taken down from both TV and streaming sites. Even the narrator calls it one of the show’s “most disturbing predictions.”
What did the Simpsons Video Show?
In the scene, the president is shown walking alone inside the White House, then suddenly clutches his chest and collapses while on live TV. As chaos erupts, someone from the medical team yells, “This wasn’t just stress, this was a sign.”
What’s the Truth Behind it?
Recently, United States President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on 17th July said that the diagnosis was made after the swelling in Mr. Trump’s legs and bruising on his hand in recent weeks. She further added, There is no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. All of the president’s lab results are normal, and there are no heart issues.
Internet Reaction to The Simpsons Video?
One of the Instagram users commented, “ Didn’t they also predict his demise back in April? Like April 12th or something.” Meanwhile, the other one said, “Guys no matter what you think of him, its actually sociopathic to wish death upon someone. I personally dont like him, but I think it's very concerning how many people want him to die.”
Disclaimer
This article is based on claims circulating online and does not confirm the authenticity of the Simpsons episode in question. There is no verified evidence that the show predicted the death of Donald Trump or that such an episode ever aired. The Simpsons have been known for satirical and fictional content, often misused or edited to spread misinformation. Please rely on credible sources for news and fact-checked information.