Best 6 Family-Friendly Movies to Watch Online This Weekend
Looking for a perfect family-friendly movie to enjoy this weekend? We’ve got you covered! These movies help spend quality time with your loved ones. Here is a list of top 6 family-friendly movies to make your weekend special:
The Parent Trap (1998)
This movie is about two twin sisters who were separated at birth meet at summer camp and switch places. It has many heartfelt family moments and is perfect for a fun family movie night.
Enchanted (2007)
It is a fairytale about a princess who's transported to modern-day New York City. It gives positive messages about love and following your heart.
Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
Mary Poppins returns to help a new generation of the Banks family. This film is magical, musical and full of heartwarming moments. It is perfect for a magical weekend match with kids.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)
It is about four teens who get trapped in a magical video game world. It is based on comedy, teamwork and adventure. It is ideal for an action-packed family movie night.
Akeelah and the Bee (2006)
It is a young girl from Los Angeles competes in a national spelling bee. It is great for an educational yet fun family watch.
Night at the Museum (2006)
It is full of comedy and chaos. It is full of adventure and funny for all family members. It is perfect for a lighthearted weekend movie night.
