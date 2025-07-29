Top 7 Television Actresses Who Are Now Big Celebrities
Indian television has given rise to many talented actresses who started with small roles but captured hearts worldwide. Here is a list of 7 TV actresses who built a huge fan base and fame through sheer charm and talent.
Hina Khan
She rose to fame as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She became a style icon and participated in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Hina made her Cannes debut and entered Bollywood with strong roles.
Tejasswi Prakash
She started with Swaragini and Karn Sangini and gained huge fame after winning Bigg Boss 15. Now, she leads Naagin 6 and is a popular face in music videos and ads.
Shivangi Joshi
She gained popularity as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became a household name with her on-screen chemistry and emotional acting. She now works on OTT and other Hindi TV projects.
Rubina Dilaik
She is known for shows like Chotti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehdaas Ki. She also won Bigg Boss 14 which expanded her fan base worldwide. She is featured in music videos and web projects and also active on social media.
Sriti Jha
She became famous as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya. She is known for her natural acting and offbeat poetry performances. Sriti gained respect for openly discussing identity and personal freedom.
Jennifer Winget
She started with child roles in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She became a lead star with Bepannah and Beyhadh. She is widely respected for her performances and versatility.
Surbhi Chandna
She appeared in Naagin and Sherdil Shergill. She is loved for her comic timing, glam looks, and bold personality. She shot to fame with Ishqbaaaz as Anika.
