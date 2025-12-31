LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Farewell 2025: Stunning Sunsets Light Up Skies From India to the Philippines | In Photos

Farewell 2025: Stunning Sunsets Light Up Skies From India to the Philippines | In Photos

As 2025 draws to a close, the year’s final sunsets mean a bit more than others and cast a glow across cities, towns and landscapes. Captured from different corners, these images mark the last moments of daylight of the year before the new year begins. 

Published By: Published: December 31, 2025 20:16:48 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Final Sunset 2025, Tokyo Bay. (Image: X/ s1mkhada)
1/6

Final Sunset 2025, Tokyo Bay

The sun sets over Tokyo Bay for the last time in 2025. Tokyo's New Year celebrations are always special, as they offer high-tech modern countdowns and spiritual traditions. (Image: X/ s1mkhada)

You Might Be Interested In
Final Sunset 2025, Thailand. (Image: X/ ThosMajor)
2/6
Thailand last sunset 2025

Final Sunset 2025, Thailand

Thailand bids goodbye to year 2025 with tis beautiful sunset in southern Thailand. Bangkok often called the "Times Square Of Asia", hosts 180° fireworks.(Image: X/ ThosMajor)

Final Sunset 2025, Philippines (Image: X/ boomer_btc)
3/6
Philippines last sunset 2025

Final Sunset 2025, Philippines

Sunsets over the Philippines sea for the last time in 2025. The new year celebrations in the Philippines are known as Bisperas ng Bagong Taon. (Image: X/ boomer_btc)

You Might Be Interested In
Final Sunset 2025, Latvia (Image: X/ FakeJesusIsBACK)
4/6
last sunset of year 2025 for latvia

Final Sunset 2025, Latvia

The last sunset of 2025 for Latvia captured in Riga. Latvia's major new year celebrations take place across Hall Square (Ratslaukums), Livu Square, and Pils Square. (Image: X/ FakeJesusIsBACK)

Final Sunset 2025, India, Shree Jagannatha Temple (Image: ANI)
5/6
final sunset India, 2025

Final Sunset 2025, India, Shree Jagannatha Temple

Final sunset of India at one of its most revered temples, Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri. The temple located in Odisha is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu. It is known for its famous annual Rath Yatra festival. (Image: ANI)

You Might Be Interested In
Final Sunset 2025, India, New Delhi (Image: ANI)
6/6
Final sunset of 2025 in Delhi

Final Sunset 2025, India, New Delhi

New Delhi witnesses its final sunset of 2025 on a cold, chilly evening. The city is covered by fog which has been worsened by the recent pollution woes. (Image: ANI)

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS