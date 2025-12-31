Farewell 2025: Stunning Sunsets Light Up Skies From India to the Philippines | In Photos
As 2025 draws to a close, the year’s final sunsets mean a bit more than others and cast a glow across cities, towns and landscapes. Captured from different corners, these images mark the last moments of daylight of the year before the new year begins.
Final Sunset 2025, Tokyo Bay
The sun sets over Tokyo Bay for the last time in 2025. Tokyo's New Year celebrations are always special, as they offer high-tech modern countdowns and spiritual traditions. (Image: X/ s1mkhada)
Final Sunset 2025, Thailand
Thailand bids goodbye to year 2025 with tis beautiful sunset in southern Thailand. Bangkok often called the "Times Square Of Asia", hosts 180° fireworks.(Image: X/ ThosMajor)
Final Sunset 2025, Philippines
Sunsets over the Philippines sea for the last time in 2025. The new year celebrations in the Philippines are known as Bisperas ng Bagong Taon. (Image: X/ boomer_btc)
Final Sunset 2025, Latvia
The last sunset of 2025 for Latvia captured in Riga. Latvia's major new year celebrations take place across Hall Square (Ratslaukums), Livu Square, and Pils Square. (Image: X/ FakeJesusIsBACK)
Final Sunset 2025, India, Shree Jagannatha Temple
Final sunset of India at one of its most revered temples, Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri. The temple located in Odisha is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu. It is known for its famous annual Rath Yatra festival. (Image: ANI)
Final Sunset 2025, India, New Delhi
New Delhi witnesses its final sunset of 2025 on a cold, chilly evening. The city is covered by fog which has been worsened by the recent pollution woes. (Image: ANI)