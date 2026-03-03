LIVE TV
  Farrhana Bhatt Age, Net Worth, Career & Love Life: Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Mourns Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Farrhana Bhatt Age, Net Worth, Career & Love Life: Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Mourns Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Farrhana Bhatt is an Indian actress, model, and reality TV personality who gained nationwide recognition after emerging as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 19. Known for her bold personality and outspoken nature, she quickly became one of the most talked about contestants of the season.

Published By: Published: March 3, 2026 15:37:50 IST
Farrhana Bhatt Age & Early Life
1/6
Farrhana Bhatt Age & Early Life

Age: 28 years old
Date of Birth: 15 March 1997.
Born Place: Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, India.
She belongs to a Kashmiri Muslim family and pursued her passion for acting despite cultural and social challenges.

Farrhana Bhatt Net Worth
2/6

Farrhana Bhatt Net Worth

As of early 2026, Farrhana Bhatt’s estimated net worth is approximately ₹1.5 crore to ₹3 crore. Her income primarily comes from television appearances, brand endorsements, modeling projects, social media collaborations, and paid event appearances, with her earnings witnessing a significant rise after her successful stint on Bigg Boss 19, which boosted her popularity and market value in the entertainment industry.

Farrhana Bhatt Love Life & Relationships
3/6

Farrhana Bhatt Love Life & Relationships

She opened up about a challenging long term 8 year relationship that ended because her partner could not keep up with her professional and personal growth.

Farrhana Bhatt Career Highlights
4/6

Farrhana Bhatt Career Highlights

Television & Acting Career: Farrhana began her career with small acting assignments and modeling projects. Over time, she appeared in films, music videos, and digital content, gradually building her presence in the entertainment industry.
Bigg Boss 19 Journey: Her biggest breakthrough came with Bigg Boss 19, where she showcased emotional strength, confidence, and resilience. She reached the finale and finished as the first runner-up, earning a massive fan following across India.

Farrhana Bhatt Reacts to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death
5/6

Farrhana Bhatt Reacts to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death

Recently, Farrhana Bhatt made headlines after expressing grief over the reported death of Ali Khamenei. Her emotional statement sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some supporting her sentiments while others criticized her views. The incident led to widespread online debate and placed her back in the spotlight.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Net worth figures are approximate estimates based on publicly available sources. Personal life details are based on media reports and public statements.

