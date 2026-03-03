Farrhana Bhatt Age, Net Worth, Career & Love Life: Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Mourns Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Farrhana Bhatt Career Highlights

Television & Acting Career: Farrhana began her career with small acting assignments and modeling projects. Over time, she appeared in films, music videos, and digital content, gradually building her presence in the entertainment industry.

Bigg Boss 19 Journey: Her biggest breakthrough came with Bigg Boss 19, where she showcased emotional strength, confidence, and resilience. She reached the finale and finished as the first runner-up, earning a massive fan following across India.