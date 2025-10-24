LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Farrhana Bhatt EXPOSED: Age, Love Life & Untold Secrets Finally Revealed!

Farrhana Bhatt EXPOSED: Age, Love Life & Untold Secrets Finally Revealed!

Farrhana Bhatt has become one of the most talked about contestants in Bigg Boss 19. She is known not just for her work but also for her mysterious personal life. From her sudden rise to fame and rumored relationships, here’s everything you need to know about Farrhana Bhatt:

By: Last Updated: October 24, 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Farrhana Bhatt?
1/7

Who is Farrhana Bhatt?

Farrhana Bhatt is a rising Indian influencer and content creator known for her bold online presence. Recently, she's been in headlines for reasons beyond her career.

Farrhana Bhatt age
2/7

Farrhana Bhatt age

Farrhana Bhatt was born on March 15, 1997 in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. She is 28 years old as of 2025. Sources close to her claim she's younger than what's mentioned on some platforms.

Farrhana Bhatt love life
3/7

Farrhana Bhatt love life

Farrhana's dating life has been a major topic among her followers. She's been linked with multiple influencers in the past year. Recently, her rumored relationship with Baseer Ali in Bigg Boss 19 sparked controversies.

How Farrhana Bhatt gained fame?
4/7

How Farrhana Bhatt gained fame?

Farrhana's popularity skyrocketed after one of her reels went viral. She gained millions of followers overnight and started brand collaborations.

Farrhana Bhatt controversies
5/7

Farrhana Bhatt controversies

From leaked screenshots to fan theories, Farrhana has faced it all. Rumors about a fallout with another creator recently caught attention.

`Farrhana Bhatt in Bigg Boss 19
6/7

Farrhana Bhatt in Bigg Boss 19

Farrhana Bhatt is one of the strongest contestants in this season of Bigg Boss. She has been seen standing up to many people on her own! Fierce and beautiful, she could very well end up winning the show!

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy pf private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS