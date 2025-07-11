Fashion Headlines: Natasha Poonawalla Stuns in Dior’s Iconic Newspaper Dress
Natasha Poonawalla dazzles in Dior’s legendary 2001 newspaper-print dress by Galliano, pairing it with a vintage Maasai crystal necklace for a look that effortlessly merges archival haute couture with contemporary elegance.
Natasha in full Newspaper Print glory
She steps into the spotlight wearing Dior’s Autumn‑Winter 2000–2001 newspaper‑print dress by John Galliano. The bold headlines and monochrome layout instantly make the look iconic
Figure‑hugging silhouette & asymmetrical hem
The dress drapes her perfectly, hugging her figure and dropping into a flirty asymmetrical hemline modern yet archival.
Vintage Maasai crystal necklace
She layers the ensemble with a dramatic 1998 Maasai crystal necklace, adding texture, opulence, and cultural flair.
Minimal accessories, maximum impact
Together with sleek stud earrings and a giant diamond ring, the minimal accessories let the dress and necklace do all the talking.
Sleek styling with Dior clutch & heels
Her styling is spot-on sleek golden Dior clutch, black stiletto heels, and polished hair to match the ensemble’s elegance.
Makeup: fresh and dewy
She sports a fresh, dewy base, rosy cheeks, mascara‑coated lashes, and nude lips enhancing the vintage charm without overpowering it.
Fashion history, reimagined
Natasha’s revival reaffirms Galliano’s early‑2000s satire of tabloid culture, making the outfit feel both nostalgic and reimagined for now.
