  Fashion Headlines: Natasha Poonawalla Stuns in Dior's Iconic Newspaper Dress

Fashion Headlines: Natasha Poonawalla Stuns in Dior’s Iconic Newspaper Dress

Natasha Poonawalla dazzles in Dior’s legendary 2001 newspaper-print dress by Galliano, pairing it with a vintage Maasai crystal necklace for a look that effortlessly merges archival haute couture with contemporary elegance.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 11, 2025 | 1:43 PM IST
Fashion Headlines: Natasha Poonawalla Stuns in Dior’s Iconic Newspaper Dress - Gallery Image
1/7

Natasha in full Newspaper Print glory

She steps into the spotlight wearing Dior’s Autumn‑Winter 2000–2001 newspaper‑print dress by John Galliano. The bold headlines and monochrome layout instantly make the look iconic

Fashion Headlines: Natasha Poonawalla Stuns in Dior’s Iconic Newspaper Dress - Gallery Image
2/7

Figure‑hugging silhouette & asymmetrical hem

The dress drapes her perfectly, hugging her figure and dropping into a flirty asymmetrical hemline modern yet archival.

Fashion Headlines: Natasha Poonawalla Stuns in Dior’s Iconic Newspaper Dress - Gallery Image
3/7

Vintage Maasai crystal necklace

She layers the ensemble with a dramatic 1998 Maasai crystal necklace, adding texture, opulence, and cultural flair.

Fashion Headlines: Natasha Poonawalla Stuns in Dior’s Iconic Newspaper Dress - Gallery Image
4/7

Minimal accessories, maximum impact

Together with sleek stud earrings and a giant diamond ring, the minimal accessories let the dress and necklace do all the talking.

Fashion Headlines: Natasha Poonawalla Stuns in Dior’s Iconic Newspaper Dress - Gallery Image
5/7

Sleek styling with Dior clutch & heels

Her styling is spot-on sleek golden Dior clutch, black stiletto heels, and polished hair to match the ensemble’s elegance.

Fashion Headlines: Natasha Poonawalla Stuns in Dior’s Iconic Newspaper Dress - Gallery Image
6/7

Makeup: fresh and dewy

She sports a fresh, dewy base, rosy cheeks, mascara‑coated lashes, and nude lips enhancing the vintage charm without overpowering it.

Fashion Headlines: Natasha Poonawalla Stuns in Dior’s Iconic Newspaper Dress - Gallery Image
7/7

Fashion history, reimagined

Natasha’s revival reaffirms Galliano’s early‑2000s satire of tabloid culture, making the outfit feel both nostalgic and reimagined for now.

This content is for informational and visual appreciation purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement or guarantee of products, brands, or styling advice. Fashion trends and personal style are subjective—your interpretation and comfort may vary.

Fashion Headlines: Natasha Poonawalla Stuns in Dior’s Iconic Newspaper Dress - Gallery Image

