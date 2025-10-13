LIVE TV
  • Fastest Indian Bowlers to 150 Test Wickets: Top 5 Indian Bowlers to Reach 150 Test Wickets

From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah, here’s a look at the five fastest Indian bowlers to reach 150 Test wickets, featuring Ravichandran Ashwin, Erapalli Prasanna, and Anil Kumble.

Last Updated: October 13, 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin
1/5

Ravichandran Ashwin

Currently, Ravichandran Ashwin is the top leading bowler, reaching 150 Test wickets in just 29 matches, the best Indian spinner.

Ravindra Jadeja
2/5

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja reached the milestone of 150 Test wickets in 32 matches, proving his capability as a consistent world-class all-rounder.

Erapalli Prasanna
3/5

Erapalli Prasanna

The great Erapalli Prasanna, who was a masterful spinner of that era, got rid of his opponents 150 times in just 34 Tests, showing how powerful and talented he was for India.

Anil Kumble
4/5

Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble was also able to achieve Prasanna’s feat of 34 matches for 150 wickets and continues to be one of the best Indian Test spinners ever.

Jasprit Bumrah
5/5

Jasprit Bumrah

History was made when Jasprit Bumrah became India’s fastest pacer to 150 Test wickets with the same number of 34 matches as the other bowlers listed above.

