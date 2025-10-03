Fastest Indian Pacers to 50 Test Wickets at Home: From Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammed Shami
Jasprit Bumrah bounced back to form with figures of 3/42 in the first Test against West Indies, following a modest Asia Cup 2025 where he managed just seven wickets in five games during India’s title-winning run. With this performance, Bumrah also set a milestone by becoming the fastest Indian fast bowler to claim 50 Test wickets on home soil.
Jasprit Bumrah (24 innings)
Bumrah picked 3/42 against West Indies, becoming the quickest Indian pacer to 50 home Test wickets in 1,747 deliveries, 24 innings.
Javagal Srinath (24 innings)
Srinath previously held the record with 50 Test wickets at home in 24 innings but needed more balls than Bumrah.
Kapil Dev (25 innings)
Great all-rounder Kapil Dev achieved 50 home Test wickets in 25 innings, which was third among India's quickest pace bowlers.
Ishant Sharma (27 innings)
Ishant Sharma joined the exclusive list, finishing 50 Test wickets at home in 27 innings through steady fast bowling.
Mohammed Shami (27 innings)
World Cup 2023 star Mohammed Shami also achieved 50 Test wickets at home in 27 innings, equalling Ishant Sharma.