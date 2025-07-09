Fasting Food Guide: What’s Allowed And What’s Not

Vrat ka Anaaj

You are allowed to eat Kuttu ka aata, singhade ka aata, rajgira floor, samagra rice and sabudana. These are the types of flours and grains one can eat during their fasting.



