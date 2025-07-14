Fasting This Sawan? Try These 5 Healthy Monday Vrat-Friendly Foods, In Pics
The sacred month of Sawan is extremely sacred for the faithful of Lord Shiva, with numerous people keeping fasts on Mondays- Sawan Somvar Vrat to pray for blessings, peace from within, and spiritual enhancement. As much as fasting is a lovely way to relate to devotion, it’s also necessary to fuel your body with foods that fall under the guideline of fasting but simultaneously maintain your energy level constant throughout the day.
Properly eating during a vrat can ward off feeling tired, having a headache, and having a stomachache. What is an issue is choosing light, and nutrient-rich foods that are easy to digest but also filling enough to keep your day energy-filled.
These 5 healthy and vrat-friendly foods that are ideal for your Sawan Monday fast- simple to prepare, healthy, and absolutely delicious.
Sabudana Khichdi
A fast food made from soaked tapioca pearls, peanuts, and light spices. It's a light, easily digestible food with quick energy that keeps you going throughout your fast.
Fruit Salad with Nuts
A healthy blend of seasonal fruits with crunchy nuts such as almonds and walnuts. Full of vitamins, natural sugars, and healthy fats, it's ideal for a healthy snack.
Makhana (Fox Nuts) Roast
Light roasting with few spices, makhana is a low-calorie, high-protein food. It's crunchy and satisfying , a perfect fasting-friendly snack.
Samak Rice (Vari/Vrat Rice)
Prepared from barnyard millet, Samak Rice is easy on the stomach and gives long-lasting energy. It’s a comforting and wholesome option during fasting.
Sweet Potato Chaat
Boiled and cubed sweet potatoes, tossed with lemon juice and light spices, provide a sweet and fiber-dense snack. This chaat helps curb hunger and keeps your digestion smooth during fasting.