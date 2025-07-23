  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025

7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025

Fatima Sana Shaikh may have gained fame with Dangal, but her Bollywood journey didn’t start there. She has worked in a variety of films you may not even know exist. Here are 7 must-watch movies featuring the Bollywood celeb Fatima Sana Shaikh which show her versatility and evolution on the screen.

By: Last Updated: July 23, 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025 - Photo Gallery
1/9

Chachi 420 (1997)

She debuted in Chachi 420 as a child actor, playing the role of Kamal Haasan's daughter. It was a beloved family comedy.

7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025 - Photo Gallery
2/9

Dangal (2016)

Based on real life wrestler sisters. She played the role of adult Geeta Phogat in this film. It is one of India's highest grossing films ever.

7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025 - Photo Gallery
3/9

Ludo (2020)

In this anthology film, she played the role of Pinky, caught in a chaotic love triangle. It is a mixed comedy, emotion and crime directed by Anurag Basu.

7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025 - Photo Gallery
4/9

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari (2020)

Starred opposite Diljeet Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee, she played the role of Tulsi, a radio jockey. This movie is a satirical comedy set in the 90s.

7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025 - Photo Gallery
5/9

Thar (2022)

This movie has gripping, stylized visuals with a revenge theme. It was released on Netflix. Fatima starred opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor.

7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025 - Photo Gallery
6/9

Ajeeb Daastaans (2021)

It is a netflix anthology where Fatima played a young bride in a loveless marriage. She did a powerful performance exploring loneliness and secrets.

7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025 - Photo Gallery
7/9

Modern Love Mumbai (2022)

She appeared in the episode Raat Rani in this Amazon Prime anthology series. Fatima played a Kashmiri girl reclaiming her independence.

7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025 - Photo Gallery
8/9

Dhak Dhak (2023)

It is a women's led road trip film which featured four women bikers on a journey to Khardung La. It celebrated self-discovery and women's freedom.

7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025 - Photo Gallery
9/9

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025 - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025 - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025 - Photo Gallery
7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025 - Photo Gallery
7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025 - Photo Gallery
7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025 - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?