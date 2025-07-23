7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Films You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025
Fatima Sana Shaikh may have gained fame with Dangal, but her Bollywood journey didn’t start there. She has worked in a variety of films you may not even know exist. Here are 7 must-watch movies featuring the Bollywood celeb Fatima Sana Shaikh which show her versatility and evolution on the screen.
Chachi 420 (1997)
She debuted in Chachi 420 as a child actor, playing the role of Kamal Haasan's daughter. It was a beloved family comedy.
Dangal (2016)
Based on real life wrestler sisters. She played the role of adult Geeta Phogat in this film. It is one of India's highest grossing films ever.
Ludo (2020)
In this anthology film, she played the role of Pinky, caught in a chaotic love triangle. It is a mixed comedy, emotion and crime directed by Anurag Basu.
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari (2020)
Starred opposite Diljeet Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee, she played the role of Tulsi, a radio jockey. This movie is a satirical comedy set in the 90s.
Thar (2022)
This movie has gripping, stylized visuals with a revenge theme. It was released on Netflix. Fatima starred opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor.
Ajeeb Daastaans (2021)
It is a netflix anthology where Fatima played a young bride in a loveless marriage. She did a powerful performance exploring loneliness and secrets.
Modern Love Mumbai (2022)
She appeared in the episode Raat Rani in this Amazon Prime anthology series. Fatima played a Kashmiri girl reclaiming her independence.
Dhak Dhak (2023)
It is a women's led road trip film which featured four women bikers on a journey to Khardung La. It celebrated self-discovery and women's freedom.
