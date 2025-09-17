LIVE TV
  Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bold & Sexy Looks That Scream Hotness Overload

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to entertain everyone with her new legal battle movie, Nyaya, alongside Arjun Mathur. The new courtroom drama now welcomes Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda. Fatima Sana Shaikh is once again going to stun the fans not only with her acting skills but also with her bold and glamorous style. Let’s take a look at Fatima Sana Shaikh hot, sexy & bold outfits that make her a true diva. 

September 17, 2025
Fatima Sana Shaikh looks sexy in a white corset-style dress with a halter neckline. She opts for bold makeup and nude lipstick.

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks screaming hot in a fitted red satin slip dress. She accessorized it with minimal statement jewellery.

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks gorgeous in an oversized white shirt. Her short hair and minimal look are perfectly comfy.

Fatima Sana Shaikh stuns in a white halter bikini top with matching bikini bottoms. Her sexy curves and sleek body are turning the fire up in the water.

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks sexy in a beaded, shimmery black top. She paired it with a high-slit skirt.

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks hot in a sheer button-down shirt. She layered it over a blue bikini top with a matching bottom.

Fatima Sana Shaikh turns heads in a black swimsuit with a halter and sweetheart neckline.

The images and content used in this photo gallery are for entertainment and informational purposes only. All pictures belong to their respective owners and no copyright infringement is intended.

