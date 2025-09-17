Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Bold & Sexy Looks That Scream Hotness Overload
Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to entertain everyone with her new legal battle movie, Nyaya, alongside Arjun Mathur. The new courtroom drama now welcomes Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda. Fatima Sana Shaikh is once again going to stun the fans not only with her acting skills but also with her bold and glamorous style. Let’s take a look at Fatima Sana Shaikh hot, sexy & bold outfits that make her a true diva.
Fatima Sana Shaikh in White Corset
Fatima Sana Shaikh looks sexy in a white corset-style dress with a halter neckline. She opts for bold makeup and nude lipstick.
Fatima Sana Shaikh in Red Satin
Fatima Sana Shaikh looks screaming hot in a fitted red satin slip dress. She accessorized it with minimal statement jewellery.
Fatima Sana Shaikh in Oversized Shirt
Fatima Sana Shaikh looks gorgeous in an oversized white shirt. Her short hair and minimal look are perfectly comfy.
Fatima Sana Shaikh in White Bikini
Fatima Sana Shaikh stuns in a white halter bikini top with matching bikini bottoms. Her sexy curves and sleek body are turning the fire up in the water.
Fatima Sana Shaikh in Black Shimmer
Fatima Sana Shaikh looks sexy in a beaded, shimmery black top. She paired it with a high-slit skirt.
Fatima Sana Shaikh in Wet Shirt
Fatima Sana Shaikh looks hot in a sheer button-down shirt. She layered it over a blue bikini top with a matching bottom.
Fatima Sana Shaikh in Black Swimsuit
Fatima Sana Shaikh turns heads in a black swimsuit with a halter and sweetheart neckline.
Disclaimer
The images and content used in this photo gallery are for entertainment and informational purposes only. All pictures belong to their respective owners and no copyright infringement is intended.