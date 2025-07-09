LIVE TV
Fatty Liver Clues On Your Face You Should Not Ignore

Your face says a lot about your health. One condition that often leaves visible marks is fatty liver disease. While most people associate it with digestion issues or bloating, but the truth is your eyes, skin and overall facial appearance may quietly reveal what’s going wrong inside.

Dull, Tired-Looking skin

Your skin may appear yellow toned or greyish. You may look tired even after resting. Sluggy liver can lead to poor detox, making your face look lifeless and tired all the time.

Dark Circles under Eyes

This is often seen even after a good sleep. Liver disfunction affects blood circulation. Toxins may build up causing under eye pigmentation.

Yellowish Skin or Eyes (Jaundice)

This is a major red flag requiring medical attention. The white part of eyes turns yellow. Advanced fatty liver can lead to jaundice.

Puffiness or Swelling on Face

Swelling is often persistent, not just morning puffiness. Your cheeks and under eyes will look bloated. Poor liver health may lead to water retention.

Acne or Frequent Breakouts

This can appear even in adults with no acne history. The liver struggles to process hormones and toxins. It leads to hormonal acne, especially on jawline and cheeks.

Redness or Flushed Skin

It is often mistaken for heat reaction. The nose, cheeks or maybe the entire face looks unusually flushed. This happens due to inflammation or poor blood flow regulation.

Spider Veins on Face

Tiny red veins start being visible on nose or cheeks. This is linked to hormonal balance and poor liver function. This is more common in later stages of liver issues.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

