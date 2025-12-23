FD Interest Rates: Check Out These 7 Banks That Offer The Highest Returns On Long-Term Fixed Deposits
FD Interest Rates: Conservative investors prefer fixed deposits for safety and assured returns, but comparing bank interest rates before investing is crucial. Even a small difference of 50 basis points can substantially boost returns on large investments over longer tenures.
HDFC Bank
This bank offers 6.45% on its deposit of three-year tenor to regular citizens and 6.95% to senior citizens. Meanwhile, this bank offers its highest interest when the tenor is between 18 and 21 months.
ICICI Bank
This private sector bank offers 6.6% interest on its fixed deposits of three-year tenor to regular citizens and 7.2% to senior citizens.
Kotak Mahindra Bank
It offers 6.4% and 6.9% to regular and senior citizens when the tenor is three years. However, the bank offers the highest interest of 6.7% and 7.2% when the tenor is in the range of 391 days to less than two years.
Federal Bank
This private sector bank offers 6.7% interest on its three-year deposits to regular citizens and 7.2% to senior citizens. And these are the highest interest rates the bank offers.
Canara Bank
This state lender gives 6.25% interest to regular citizens and 6.75 to senior citizens on its three-year deposits. However, the highest rates (6.5% and 7%) are given when the tenor is 444 days.
State Bank of India
The largest bank in India offers 6.3% interest on its three-year deposits to regular citizens and 6.8% to senior citizens. Meanwhile, the highest rates (6.45% and 6.95%) are given when the tenor is between two and three years.
