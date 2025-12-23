LIVE TV
  FD Interest Rates: Check Out These 7 Banks That Offer The Highest Returns On Long-Term Fixed Deposits

FD Interest Rates: Check Out These 7 Banks That Offer The Highest Returns On Long-Term Fixed Deposits

FD Interest Rates: Conservative investors prefer fixed deposits for safety and assured returns, but comparing bank interest rates before investing is crucial. Even a small difference of 50 basis points can substantially boost returns on large investments over longer tenures.

Published: December 23, 2025 14:30:56 IST
HDFC Bank
1/7
HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank

This bank offers 6.45% on its deposit of three-year tenor to regular citizens and 6.95% to senior citizens. Meanwhile, this bank offers its highest interest when the tenor is between 18 and 21 months.

ICICI Bank
2/7
ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank

This private sector bank offers 6.6% interest on its fixed deposits of three-year tenor to regular citizens and 7.2% to senior citizens.

Kotak Mahindra Bank
3/7
Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

It offers 6.4% and 6.9% to regular and senior citizens when the tenor is three years. However, the bank offers the highest interest of 6.7% and 7.2% when the tenor is in the range of 391 days to less than two years.

Federal Bank
4/7
Federal Bank

Federal Bank

This private sector bank offers 6.7% interest on its three-year deposits to regular citizens and 7.2% to senior citizens. And these are the highest interest rates the bank offers.

Canara Bank
5/7
Canara Bank

Canara Bank

This state lender gives 6.25% interest to regular citizens and 6.75 to senior citizens on its three-year deposits. However, the highest rates (6.5% and 7%) are given when the tenor is 444 days.

State Bank of India
6/7
State Bank of India

State Bank of India

The largest bank in India offers 6.3% interest on its three-year deposits to regular citizens and 6.8% to senior citizens. Meanwhile, the highest rates (6.45% and 6.95%) are given when the tenor is between two and three years.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

