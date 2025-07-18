LIVE TV
  • 7 Powerful Hygiene Habits Every Woman Should Practice For a Healthier Lifestyle

7 Powerful Hygiene Habits Every Woman Should Practice For a Healthier Lifestyle

Maintaining proper female hygiene is essential for overall health, comfort, and confidence. By practicing some simple yet effective habits, a female can stay away from many diseases and stay bold and confident everyday. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
1/8

Practice regular cleansing

Maintaining cleanliness is crucial for female hygiene, use soaps that are unscented and clean the external genital areas daily.

2/8

Wear breathable clothing

Choose cotton and soft underwear and loose fitting clothes that allow breathing circulation. Avoid synthetic or harsh materials that trap sweat and heat.

3/8

Change Pads frequently

If you are using pads, tampons, or cups, do change them regularly to avoid bacterial growth and minimize the risk of infections.

4/8

Maintain proper wiping

Always wipe from front to back after using the toilet, it prevents bacteria from the anal area from spreading to the vagina and urethra.

5/8

Stay hydrated and keep your diet nutritious

Do drink plenty of water as it helps to flush out toxins and support urinary tract. Eating a balanced diet strengthens the immune system and also promotes healthy vaginal flora.

6/8

Practice safe sexual hygiene

Before and after doing any sexual activity, wash your pubic area with water or a cleanser. Also use condoms to prevent sexually transmitted infections.

7/8

Schedule regular medical checkups

Do visit gynecologists to monitor reproductive health and receive vaccinations such as HPV. Prevention is better than cure.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for information purposes only, and not any medical advice. Viewers may consult a doctor.

