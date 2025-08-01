5 Fighter Jets So Loud They Could Crack Windows From Miles Away
Some fighter jets are so loud that their engines roar, and afterburners can shake buildings and even crack windows from miles away. Meet the top 5 noisiest jets in the skies.
What Makes Fighter Jets Incredibly Loud
Fighter jets are loud due to high-powered engines and exhaust that is turbulent and rapid. They achieve over 130 dB in flight, near (afterburner) at up to 150 dB, and loud enough to damage your eardrum without ear protection
F-22 Raptor: The Loudest Jet to Date
The F-22 Raptor is 150 dB from the ground, the equivalent of a rocket launch. The combination of roaring engines makes it one of the loudest jets that exist.
F-35 or F-16: Which Fighter Jet Roars Louder?
The F-35 min level is close to 121 dB at the ground level, more than 25 dB over the F-16. In decibels, since it is a base 10 logarithmic scale, the F-35 is over three times louder to a human ear.
Sukhoi Su-35: Russia's Roaring Powerhouse
On afterburner, Russia's Su-35 produces over 130 dB. Its roar and large heat plume alone make it more distinguishable than its combat ability.
MiG-21: The Jet with the Ear-Piercing Roar
The MiG-21 reaches 120 dB on full afterburner mode. At full afterburner, the MiG-21 produced shockwaves and sonic booms, all the while producing a roaring, full crackling sound. Its iconic roar is still distinguished well after decades of service.
How Loud is Fighter Jet Noise Compared To Everyday Loud Sounds?
A jet takes off at 150 dB, much louder than thunder (120 dB), a rock concert (110 dB), and a chainsaw (110 dB). Jet noise is extreme.
Why do Afterburners Make Fighter Jets Even Louder
An afterburner burns excess fuel in the exhaust, which is apparent in the afterburning roaring noise, producing more thrust & loudness.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only. Sound levels and effects vary by distance, environment, and conditions. Actual damage is rare but possible in extreme cases.