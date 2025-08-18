Finance Meets Fashion: On Her Birthday, A Look at FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Signature Budget Sarees

Budget day has been one such time in the year and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been able to use her Budget Day sarees to make cultural, political and symbolic messages. Whether it is the one she wore to make her debut in the pink Mangalgiri saree in 2019 with the iconic bahi-khata, or the one she will sport in 2025, on the Madhubani silk drape by Padma Shri artist Dulari Devi, there is always something that goes beyond fashion. It may be Bomkai weave of Odisha, Pochampally Ikat of Telangana or Kantha embroidery of Bengal, but Nirmala Sitharaman has shone the light on the beautiful spectrum of handloom tradition besides conveying optimism, strength or inclusiveness in her garment. Her sarees have made up a parallel story of cultural pride coupled together in the monetary destiny of the nation.