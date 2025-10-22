LIVE TV
  Finding It Hard to Breathe? Best Masks to Survive Delhi's Toxic Air

Finding It Hard to Breathe? Best Masks to Survive Delhi’s Toxic Air

N95 and N99 masks offer the best protection against Delhi’s toxic air; experts recommend certified brands over cloth masks for safe breathing.

By: Last Updated: October 22, 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
N95 Masks
1/5

N95 Masks

They have a filtration efficiency of 95% against PM2.5 and PM10, thereby providing breathable safety during Delhi's severe air pollution.

N99 and N100 Masks
2/5

N99 and N100 Masks

They offer the highest filtration, almost 99.97%, which makes them suitable for very polluted areas, but they may cause discomfort while inhaling.

Best Brands
3/5

Best Brands

Cambridge Mask Pro, Honeywell PM2.5, and 3M 9501+ provide a good feeling, protection with several layers, and durability for a long time.

Masks with Valves
4/5

Masks with Valves

They enhance the airflow and comfort during long wearing, but are not appropriate in places of infection since the exhalation is unfiltered.

Avoid Cloth Masks
5/5

Avoid Cloth Masks

Common cloth or surgical masks do not block the microscopic pollutants and therefore provide almost no protection against the toxic smog of Delhi.

