LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Fine Of Rs 1.4 Lakh Imposed On Patanjali Over Sub-Standard Ghee; How To Test Purity Of Ghee At Home

Fine Of Rs 1.4 Lakh Imposed On Patanjali Over Sub-Standard Ghee; How To Test Purity Of Ghee At Home

Patanjali Ghee: Uttarakhand’s Food Safety and Drug Administration has imposed a fine of ₹1,40,000 on Patanjali and two affiliated firms after samples of the company’s ghee failed to clear mandatory food safety tests. Assistant Commissioner of the Food Safety and Drug Administration, R.K. Sharma, said the ghee sample had been collected in 2020 for testing.

By: Last Updated: November 29, 2025 | 10:07 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
How To Test Purity Of Ghee At Home
1/5

How To Test Purity Of Ghee At Home

With rising concerns around food quality, more and more households are choosing pure, unadulterated ghee. Making sure your ghee is pure is important for good cooking and staying healthy. Ghee, a type of clarified butter, tastes yummy and has health benefits. Check out the purity of ghee by these easy steps-

Opacity Test: This Test May Not Detect Vegetable Oil Adulteration
2/5

Opacity Test: This Test May Not Detect Vegetable Oil Adulteration

-Pure cow ghee takes over 35 minutes to become opaque at room temperature (25°C).
-Adulterated ghee with vanaspati/lard solidifies in just 2–7 minutes.
-Buffalo/goat body fats may take just 18 seconds.

CTD (Critical Temperature of Dissolution) Test: Best For Detecting Over 15% Adulteration
3/5

CTD (Critical Temperature of Dissolution) Test: Best For Detecting Over 15% Adulteration

-Pure cow ghee shows turbidity between 51.6–54.6°C
-Buffalo ghee: 52.4–56.2°C
-Adulterated ghee: Shows turbidity only at much higher temperatures (up to 72°C).

Fractionation Test: For Assuring That You Choose The Right Ghee
4/5

Fractionation Test: For Assuring That You Choose The Right Ghee

-Pure ghee crystallizes in about 19 minutes at 17°C.
-Ghee mixed with 10% body fat will crystallize faster—in just 3–15 minutes.
-Advanced method: Combine this with a Butyro-Refractometer (BR) reading to detect impurities as low as 10%.

Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS