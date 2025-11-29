Fine Of Rs 1.4 Lakh Imposed On Patanjali Over Sub-Standard Ghee; How To Test Purity Of Ghee At Home
Patanjali Ghee: Uttarakhand’s Food Safety and Drug Administration has imposed a fine of ₹1,40,000 on Patanjali and two affiliated firms after samples of the company’s ghee failed to clear mandatory food safety tests. Assistant Commissioner of the Food Safety and Drug Administration, R.K. Sharma, said the ghee sample had been collected in 2020 for testing.
How To Test Purity Of Ghee At Home
With rising concerns around food quality, more and more households are choosing pure, unadulterated ghee. Making sure your ghee is pure is important for good cooking and staying healthy. Ghee, a type of clarified butter, tastes yummy and has health benefits. Check out the purity of ghee by these easy steps-
Opacity Test: This Test May Not Detect Vegetable Oil Adulteration
-Pure cow ghee takes over 35 minutes to become opaque at room temperature (25°C).
-Adulterated ghee with vanaspati/lard solidifies in just 2–7 minutes.
-Buffalo/goat body fats may take just 18 seconds.
CTD (Critical Temperature of Dissolution) Test: Best For Detecting Over 15% Adulteration
-Pure cow ghee shows turbidity between 51.6–54.6°C
-Buffalo ghee: 52.4–56.2°C
-Adulterated ghee: Shows turbidity only at much higher temperatures (up to 72°C).
Fractionation Test: For Assuring That You Choose The Right Ghee
-Pure ghee crystallizes in about 19 minutes at 17°C.
-Ghee mixed with 10% body fat will crystallize faster—in just 3–15 minutes.
-Advanced method: Combine this with a Butyro-Refractometer (BR) reading to detect impurities as low as 10%.
Disclaimer
This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.