Five Cricketers With Most Sixes In T20I (Chasing)

Glenn Maxwell recently smashed 2 sixes in a match-winning knock vs South Africa, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s record. He now holds the record for most T20I sixes while chasing. Maxwell’s power-hitting continues to redefine T20 cricket. Here’s a look at the top 5 six-hitters in T20I chases.