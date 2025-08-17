Five Cricketers With Most Sixes In T20I (Chasing)
Glenn Maxwell recently smashed 2 sixes in a match-winning knock vs South Africa, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s record. He now holds the record for most T20I sixes while chasing. Maxwell’s power-hitting continues to redefine T20 cricket. Here’s a look at the top 5 six-hitters in T20I chases.
Glenn Maxwell
Australia's Glenn Maxwell holds the record for most sixes in T20I while chasing. He has hit 64 sixes.
Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma has hit 63 sixes in 52 innings in the second innings in T20I.
Jos Buttler
England's Jos Buttler has hit a total of 54 sixes in 33 innings while chasing in T20I.
Evin Lewis
West Indies' Evin Lewis hit 54 sixes in 13 innings while chasing in T20I.
David Warner
Australia's David Warner has hit a total of 54 sixes in 42 innings while chasing in T20I.