Five Cricketers With Most Sixes In T20I (Chasing)

Glenn Maxwell recently smashed 2 sixes in a match-winning knock vs South Africa, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s record. He now holds the record for most T20I sixes while chasing. Maxwell’s power-hitting continues to redefine T20 cricket. Here’s a look at the top 5 six-hitters in T20I chases.

August 17, 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
1/5

Glenn Maxwell

Australia's Glenn Maxwell holds the record for most sixes in T20I while chasing. He has hit 64 sixes.

2/5

Rohit Sharma

India's Rohit Sharma has hit 63 sixes in 52 innings in the second innings in T20I.

3/5

Jos Buttler

England's Jos Buttler has hit a total of 54 sixes in 33 innings while chasing in T20I.

4/5

Evin Lewis

West Indies' Evin Lewis hit 54 sixes in 13 innings while chasing in T20I.

5/5

David Warner

Australia's David Warner has hit a total of 54 sixes in 42 innings while chasing in T20I.

