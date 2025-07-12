LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Five Dalai Lama Books That You Will Enjoy Reading: In Pics

Five Dalai Lama Books That You Will Enjoy Reading: In Pics

In today’s fast-paced and chaotic life, sometimes what we really need is just a quiet moment to detox, breathe and reflect, what truly matters to us. His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama is a global spiritual guru. His teachings had touched millions through helping them achieve inner peace and reconnect with their honest self. His writings offer such timeless, heartfelt guidance for anyone simply seeking a bit more inner calm and a meaningful perspective on life. Let’s explore five books by His Holiness The Dalai Lama that serve as a guide to introspect one-self and are actually fun to read.

By: Muskan Sharma Last Updated: July 12, 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Five Dalai Lama Books That You Will Enjoy Reading: In Pics - Gallery Image
1/5

The Little Book Of Encouragement

When you need a gentle nudge and a dose of hope, this book is your perfect companion. It offers a comforting hand and profound insights to help you navigate life's challenges with resilience.

Five Dalai Lama Books That You Will Enjoy Reading: In Pics - Gallery Image
2/5

Beyond Religion: Ethics For A Whole World

The Dalai Lama proposes a universal ethics based on compassion and shared humanity, transcending religious dogma. It's a powerful call for global understanding, emphasizing kindness and responsibility as essential for all.

Five Dalai Lama Books That You Will Enjoy Reading: In Pics - Gallery Image
3/5

Heart To Heart

Experience intimate conversations and personal reflections straight from the Dalai Lama's heart. It's like having a direct chat with a wise friend, sharing profound insights on living a meaningful life.

Five Dalai Lama Books That You Will Enjoy Reading: In Pics - Gallery Image
4/5

The Book Of Joy: Lasting Happiness In A Changing World

A heartwarming dialogue between the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, this book explores how two spiritual giants find joy amidst immense suffering. Their candid conversations offer profound insights and a truly uplifting read.

Five Dalai Lama Books That You Will Enjoy Reading: In Pics - Gallery Image
5/5

The Art Of Happiness: A Handbook For Living

This foundational book, co-written with a psychiatrist Howard C. Cutler, M.D., offers practical wisdom on cultivating happiness in daily life. It's a remarkably accessible guide to finding inner contentment, no matter your circumstances.

Five Dalai Lama Books That You Will Enjoy Reading: In Pics - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?