Five Dalai Lama Books That You Will Enjoy Reading: In Pics
In today’s fast-paced and chaotic life, sometimes what we really need is just a quiet moment to detox, breathe and reflect, what truly matters to us. His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama is a global spiritual guru. His teachings had touched millions through helping them achieve inner peace and reconnect with their honest self. His writings offer such timeless, heartfelt guidance for anyone simply seeking a bit more inner calm and a meaningful perspective on life. Let’s explore five books by His Holiness The Dalai Lama that serve as a guide to introspect one-self and are actually fun to read.
The Little Book Of Encouragement
When you need a gentle nudge and a dose of hope, this book is your perfect companion. It offers a comforting hand and profound insights to help you navigate life's challenges with resilience.
Beyond Religion: Ethics For A Whole World
The Dalai Lama proposes a universal ethics based on compassion and shared humanity, transcending religious dogma. It's a powerful call for global understanding, emphasizing kindness and responsibility as essential for all.
Heart To Heart
Experience intimate conversations and personal reflections straight from the Dalai Lama's heart. It's like having a direct chat with a wise friend, sharing profound insights on living a meaningful life.
The Book Of Joy: Lasting Happiness In A Changing World
A heartwarming dialogue between the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, this book explores how two spiritual giants find joy amidst immense suffering. Their candid conversations offer profound insights and a truly uplifting read.
The Art Of Happiness: A Handbook For Living
This foundational book, co-written with a psychiatrist Howard C. Cutler, M.D., offers practical wisdom on cultivating happiness in daily life. It's a remarkably accessible guide to finding inner contentment, no matter your circumstances.