  • Five Desi Styles That’ll Make You The Star Of The Sibling Squad!

Five Desi Styles That’ll Make You The Star Of The Sibling Squad!

Raksha Bandhan is a festival of priceless laughs shared between siblings and festive attires that provide you with multiple opportunities to flaunt your individualistic touch. This Raksha Bandhan, shake off your style dilemmas and discover the beautiful world of ethnic wears. We’re discussing comfort and glamour, tradition and modernity, and how to look perfect for all of your family’s rituals and selfies with the help of this guide. Get ready to attract attention, create enduring memories, and represent the true spirit of Indian fashion.

By: Tisha Chaudhary Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 5:01 PM IST
Image Credit - Pinterest - Photo Gallery
1/5

The Effortless Kurta-Palazzo Set

A timeless classic, this set is the perfect blend of comfort and stylish sophistication. Try flowy palazzo pants with a straight or A-line kurta made of natural fabrics like cotton or rayon and go for pastel colours, delicate embroidered details or bright vibrant block prints for a fun, stylish and fuss free look ideal for celebrating all day!

Image Credit - Pinterest - Photo Gallery
2/5

The Graceful Anarkali Suit

Anarkali continues to be a graceful silhouette. Select an Anarkali with Gota Patti work or thread embroidery on a soft georgette or chanderi fabric, combined with churidars or leggings, for a regal look that is comfortable and will always be in style.

Image Credit - Pinterest - Photo Gallery
3/5

The Modern Sharara Set

The Sharara set offers a playful yet sophisticated silhouette and is ideal for those who want to blend traditional charm with a contemporary, high-fashion edge. Choose a short, embellished kurta paired with wide-flared sharara pants that swish beautifully with every step.

Image Credit - Pinterest - Photo Gallery
4/5

The Chic Indo-Western Co-ord Set

Indo-Western co-ord set is in trend, wearable, and the perfect way to make a stylish statement. Matching ethnic-printed crop tops with flared skirts and peplum tops with cigarette pants is merging the traditional with the contemporary, and it can look so stylish!

Image Credit - Pinterest - Photo Gallery
5/5

The Lightweight Organza Or Chiffon Saree

Nothing compares to the eternal beauty of a saree. Choose a light organza or chiffon saree, and select something with soft floral prints, some subtle lace borders, or some minimal embroidery and you'll achieve a sophisticated, ethereal and entirely beautiful look that is both traditional and contemporary.

