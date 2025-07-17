LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight
Live TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Enjoyable & Healthy Chai Snacks You Must Try

5 Enjoyable & Healthy Chai Snacks You Must Try

‘Chai par Charcha’ is the favorite time pass for Indians. Having snacks with it is an add-on! chai snacks are not just delicious; they are also healthier for our bodies. While it’s easy to reach for fried or sugary treats, choosing healthier snacks over these options can make a significant difference in how we feel, providing us with more energy, improved digestion, and overall better well-being. Most healthy snacks are not deep-fried or loaded with sugar. Instead, they are baked, roasted, or cooked gently with healthy oils. Many can even be made at home using simple ingredients which is available in everyone’s kitchen. The idea is to enjoy something light and wholesome snacks that satisfy the craving without adding extra calories or artificial flavors.

By: Yashika Arora Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Roasted chickpeas are a crunchy and healthy snack (Image Credit - Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
1/5

Roasted Chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas are a crunchy and healthy snack that goes great with chai. They have lots of fiber and protein, which help you feel full and give you energy. It is a lightly spiced and roasted snack, which makes it a tasty and nutritious treat.

Makhana is a light and healthy snack (Image Credit - Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
2/5

Makhana

Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is a light and healthy snack. It is low in calories but high in protein and antioxidants, which makes it great for digestion and energy.

Puffed Rice Bhel is a simple and tasty snack (Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
3/5

Puffed Rice Bhel

Puffed Rice Bhel is a simple and tasty snack to enjoy with chai. It’s made by mixing puffed rice with some fresh vegetables and mild spices. This snack is light, healthy, and keeps you feeling good without making you too full.

Sprouts chaat is a fresh and Nutritious snack (Image Credit - Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
4/5

Sprouts Chaat

Sprouts chaat is a fresh and Nutritious snack. It’s made by mixing sprouted beans with fresh chopped vegetables and a tangy dressing. This snack is rich in protein and vitamins, helping you stay energetic and healthy.

Sweet corn is a tasty and healthy snack (Image Credit - Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
5/5

Sweet Corn

Sweet corn is a tasty and healthy snack. It is naturally sweet and has a lot of fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps you full for a long time. Because it is sweet on its own, sweet corn can satisfy the hunger without needing extra sugar or unhealthy things.

5 Enjoyable & Healthy Chai Snacks You Must Try - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Enjoyable & Healthy Chai Snacks You Must Try - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

5 Enjoyable & Healthy Chai Snacks You Must Try - Photo Gallery
5 Enjoyable & Healthy Chai Snacks You Must Try - Photo Gallery
5 Enjoyable & Healthy Chai Snacks You Must Try - Photo Gallery
5 Enjoyable & Healthy Chai Snacks You Must Try - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?