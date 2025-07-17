5 Enjoyable & Healthy Chai Snacks You Must Try
‘Chai par Charcha’ is the favorite time pass for Indians. Having snacks with it is an add-on! chai snacks are not just delicious; they are also healthier for our bodies. While it’s easy to reach for fried or sugary treats, choosing healthier snacks over these options can make a significant difference in how we feel, providing us with more energy, improved digestion, and overall better well-being. Most healthy snacks are not deep-fried or loaded with sugar. Instead, they are baked, roasted, or cooked gently with healthy oils. Many can even be made at home using simple ingredients which is available in everyone’s kitchen. The idea is to enjoy something light and wholesome snacks that satisfy the craving without adding extra calories or artificial flavors.
Roasted Chickpeas
Roasted chickpeas are a crunchy and healthy snack that goes great with chai. They have lots of fiber and protein, which help you feel full and give you energy. It is a lightly spiced and roasted snack, which makes it a tasty and nutritious treat.
Makhana
Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is a light and healthy snack. It is low in calories but high in protein and antioxidants, which makes it great for digestion and energy.
Puffed Rice Bhel
Puffed Rice Bhel is a simple and tasty snack to enjoy with chai. It’s made by mixing puffed rice with some fresh vegetables and mild spices. This snack is light, healthy, and keeps you feeling good without making you too full.
Sprouts Chaat
Sprouts chaat is a fresh and Nutritious snack. It’s made by mixing sprouted beans with fresh chopped vegetables and a tangy dressing. This snack is rich in protein and vitamins, helping you stay energetic and healthy.
Sweet Corn
Sweet corn is a tasty and healthy snack. It is naturally sweet and has a lot of fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps you full for a long time. Because it is sweet on its own, sweet corn can satisfy the hunger without needing extra sugar or unhealthy things.