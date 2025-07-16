Five Indian Films Based On Real Events: In Pics
This photo gallery showcases five powerful Indian films inspired by true stories that moved the nation. From Shershaah, capturing the heroic legacy of Captain Vikram Batra, to Neerja honoring a brave flight attendant’s sacrifice, each film pays tribute to real-life heroes. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story reflects the struggles and rise of a cricketing legend, while The Kashmir Files sheds light on a painful historical truth. Super 30 celebrates education and the mission of Anand Kumar. These films connect deeply with viewers through their emotional storytelling, grounded performances, and the real events they portray.
Shershaah (2021)
Based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, this film showcases the bravery and sacrifice of a Kargil War hero. Sidharth Malhotra's portrayal was widely appreciated.
Neerja (2016)
The film narrates the story of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save passengers during a hijack. Sonam Kapoor’s performance was powerful and emotional.
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)
This biopic follows the life of cricketer M.S. Dhoni, exploring his journey from a ticket collector to the captain of the Indian cricket team. Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead.
The Kashmir Files (2022)
This controversial film depicts the tragic exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s. It brought attention to a painful part of Indian history.
Super 30 (2019)
Based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains underprivileged students for IIT, this film celebrates the power of education. Hrithik Roshan plays the lead role.