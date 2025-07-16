Five Indian Films Based On Real Events: In Pics

This photo gallery showcases five powerful Indian films inspired by true stories that moved the nation. From Shershaah, capturing the heroic legacy of Captain Vikram Batra, to Neerja honoring a brave flight attendant’s sacrifice, each film pays tribute to real-life heroes. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story reflects the struggles and rise of a cricketing legend, while The Kashmir Files sheds light on a painful historical truth. Super 30 celebrates education and the mission of Anand Kumar. These films connect deeply with viewers through their emotional storytelling, grounded performances, and the real events they portray.