Five Psychological Thrillers That You Must Not Miss: In Pics
There’s something about the feeling of anticipation and anxiety that just comes with psychological thriller/horror movies. JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar really have it going, giving you access to a bunch of films that are literally intended to terrify you to your bones.
Don’t even imagine a quiet night in. These films force an avalanche of emotions on your perception and unleash strange and supernatural influences that might make you shiver. Now, if your preference is for dread inducing films which are psychologically raw and leave you pondering after the film is over, then rest assured, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar have them. So, prepare for a fight or flight response. Turn off your light, wrap yourself in your favourite blanket, and engage in the most disturbing and frightening stories there are. Your heart is about to hit a limit.
Here are 5 movies on JioCinema/Disney+ Hotstar that will give you goosebumps –
Andhadhun
This Hindi cinematic delight is filled with suspense. A blind pianist witnesses a murder, and suddenly he is in a dark underworld of deceit and crime. It is filled with incredible twists and performances by Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu that are out of this world... It is an insane psychological thriller and keeps you guessing until the end.
Shutter Island
Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, this mind-blowing psychological thriller sends a U.S. Marshal to investigate a missing patient at a remote psychiatric facility. As he uncovers disturbing secrets, his perception of reality blurs, leaving viewers questioning everything in a truly haunting experience.
Kahaani
Set in the bustling streets of Kolkata, this gripping mystery thriller follows a pregnant woman's relentless search for her missing husband. Vidya Balan delivers a powerful performance as she navigates a maze of clues and deception, with an unpredictable narrative that keeps you hooked with every suspenseful moment.
A Quiet Place
A unique and chilling horror-thriller where survival depends on silence. A family must live without making a sound in a world overrun by creatures that hunt by noise. Directed by and starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, the film creates unbearable tension and delivers masterful jump scares.
Munjya
Blending horror with folklore and a touch of comedy, "Munjya" is a surprisingly effective and recent addition to the 'goosebumps' list. Based on Maharashtrian folklore, it offers a fresh take on supernatural horror, providing chills and unexpected turns that make it a compelling and talked-about watch.