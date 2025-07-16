LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns
Live TV
TRENDING |
24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Things Said By Shashi Tharoor That Left Everyone ‘Flabbergasted’!

5 Things Said By Shashi Tharoor That Left Everyone ‘Flabbergasted’!

Shashi Tharoor, the undisputed king of political wit and vocabulary, has delivered several jaw-dropping one-liners that left both Parliament and the internet buzzing. From calling British colonizers “pirates with a flag” to using words like floccinaucinihilipilification in debates, Shashi Tharoor has mixed intellect with flair. His unapologetic vocabulary bombs have earned him both praise and memes. Whether he’s making a linguistic flex or delivering biting satire, Tharoor never fails to astonish — proving politics can have both punchlines and panache.

By: Ovi Patankar Basu Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
"Floccinaucinihilipilification"(Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
1/5

"Floccinaucinihilipilification"

One of the longest words in English, it means the act of deeming something worthless. Tharoor used it casually on Twitter, sparking a viral wave of memes, dictionary lookups, and admiration. His effortless deployment of such an obscure term solidified his reputation as the king of sophisticated, show-stopping vocabulary.

"Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies" (Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
2/5

"Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies"

Tharoor used this line during a heated TV debate, stunning viewers with both vocabulary and composure. The phrase, meaning a frustrating mix of falsehoods, instantly trended. It became a meme, a ringtone, and a masterclass in how to intellectually destroy your opponent using dignified yet deadly English.

"I am not a tub-thumping, jingoistic nationalist, but a constitutional patriot."(Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
3/5

"I am not a tub-thumping, jingoistic nationalist, but a constitutional patriot."

Here, Tharoor drew a sharp line between blind nationalism and thoughtful patriotism rooted in democratic values. By dismissing loud, aggressive nationalism as “tub-thumping,” he championed a form of love for the country that respects institutions and diversity—proving again that his speeches are as thoughtful as they are articulate.

"The British left India in a shambolic state of internecine conflict and penury."(Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
4/5

"The British left India in a shambolic state of internecine conflict and penury."

This quote from his viral Oxford Union speech highlighted the chaotic, poverty-stricken state India inherited post-colonialism. His eloquent dismantling of the British Empire’s legacy was packed with strong facts and stronger words. The sophisticated phrasing gave his argument punch and global attention, winning him thunderous applause and online fame.

"Preposterously piquant predilections and proclivities."(Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
5/5

"Preposterously piquant predilections and proclivities."

This tongue-twisting gem showcases Tharoor's unmatched flair for flamboyant English. Used to critique someone's bizarre and sharp preferences, it’s a masterclass in alliteration and wit. While most would use plain terms, Tharoor wraps critiques in poetic complexity, leaving audiences both impressed and slightly confused—often scrambling for Google.

5 Things Said By Shashi Tharoor That Left Everyone ‘Flabbergasted’! - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Things Said By Shashi Tharoor That Left Everyone ‘Flabbergasted’! - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

5 Things Said By Shashi Tharoor That Left Everyone ‘Flabbergasted’! - Photo Gallery
5 Things Said By Shashi Tharoor That Left Everyone ‘Flabbergasted’! - Photo Gallery
5 Things Said By Shashi Tharoor That Left Everyone ‘Flabbergasted’! - Photo Gallery
5 Things Said By Shashi Tharoor That Left Everyone ‘Flabbergasted’! - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?