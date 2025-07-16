5 Things Said By Shashi Tharoor That Left Everyone ‘Flabbergasted’!
Shashi Tharoor, the undisputed king of political wit and vocabulary, has delivered several jaw-dropping one-liners that left both Parliament and the internet buzzing. From calling British colonizers “pirates with a flag” to using words like floccinaucinihilipilification in debates, Shashi Tharoor has mixed intellect with flair. His unapologetic vocabulary bombs have earned him both praise and memes. Whether he’s making a linguistic flex or delivering biting satire, Tharoor never fails to astonish — proving politics can have both punchlines and panache.
"Floccinaucinihilipilification"
One of the longest words in English, it means the act of deeming something worthless. Tharoor used it casually on Twitter, sparking a viral wave of memes, dictionary lookups, and admiration. His effortless deployment of such an obscure term solidified his reputation as the king of sophisticated, show-stopping vocabulary.
"Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies"
Tharoor used this line during a heated TV debate, stunning viewers with both vocabulary and composure. The phrase, meaning a frustrating mix of falsehoods, instantly trended. It became a meme, a ringtone, and a masterclass in how to intellectually destroy your opponent using dignified yet deadly English.
"I am not a tub-thumping, jingoistic nationalist, but a constitutional patriot."
Here, Tharoor drew a sharp line between blind nationalism and thoughtful patriotism rooted in democratic values. By dismissing loud, aggressive nationalism as “tub-thumping,” he championed a form of love for the country that respects institutions and diversity—proving again that his speeches are as thoughtful as they are articulate.
"The British left India in a shambolic state of internecine conflict and penury."
This quote from his viral Oxford Union speech highlighted the chaotic, poverty-stricken state India inherited post-colonialism. His eloquent dismantling of the British Empire’s legacy was packed with strong facts and stronger words. The sophisticated phrasing gave his argument punch and global attention, winning him thunderous applause and online fame.
"Preposterously piquant predilections and proclivities."
This tongue-twisting gem showcases Tharoor's unmatched flair for flamboyant English. Used to critique someone's bizarre and sharp preferences, it’s a masterclass in alliteration and wit. While most would use plain terms, Tharoor wraps critiques in poetic complexity, leaving audiences both impressed and slightly confused—often scrambling for Google.