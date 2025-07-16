5 Things Said By Shashi Tharoor That Left Everyone ‘Flabbergasted’!

Shashi Tharoor, the undisputed king of political wit and vocabulary, has delivered several jaw-dropping one-liners that left both Parliament and the internet buzzing. From calling British colonizers “pirates with a flag” to using words like floccinaucinihilipilification in debates, Shashi Tharoor has mixed intellect with flair. His unapologetic vocabulary bombs have earned him both praise and memes. Whether he’s making a linguistic flex or delivering biting satire, Tharoor never fails to astonish — proving politics can have both punchlines and panache.